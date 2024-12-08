Stars Megyn Kelly Angered By Bringing Up Plastic Surgery

Megyn Kelly's time in mainstream media has come to an end and she's probably never returning — and that might be a good thing. The former Fox News host has made herself a controversial journalist in more ways than one, but her perceived offensive questions about plastic surgery have made her somewhat of an enemy to the celebrities who have sat opposite her.

In 2017, when Kelly was in her first week in NBC's morning slot with "Megyn Kelly Today," she interviewed Jane Fonda and Robert Redford about their movie "Our Souls At Night." In the clip posted on the "Today" YouTube channel, Kelly started strong, complimenting Fonda's appearance. "You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically," Kelly said. However, she took an offensive turn with the questions: "You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit. But you look amazing ... I read you said you felt not proud to admit you had work done. Why not?" Fonda dismissed the question and made a point to switch the conversation back to her new film. While Fonda has admitted to getting plastic surgery that she's not proud of, Kelly's comment seemed ill-suited for the conversation, especially with Fonda's co-star Redford sitting beside her.

When Variety asked her if she would ever do an interview with Kelly again after her comments, Fonda said she would, if Kelly learned some journalism etiquette. "I was just stunned. It was so inappropriate," Fonda said. "But it just shows she's not that good an interviewer."