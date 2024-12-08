Stars Megyn Kelly Angered By Bringing Up Plastic Surgery
Megyn Kelly's time in mainstream media has come to an end and she's probably never returning — and that might be a good thing. The former Fox News host has made herself a controversial journalist in more ways than one, but her perceived offensive questions about plastic surgery have made her somewhat of an enemy to the celebrities who have sat opposite her.
In 2017, when Kelly was in her first week in NBC's morning slot with "Megyn Kelly Today," she interviewed Jane Fonda and Robert Redford about their movie "Our Souls At Night." In the clip posted on the "Today" YouTube channel, Kelly started strong, complimenting Fonda's appearance. "You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically," Kelly said. However, she took an offensive turn with the questions: "You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit. But you look amazing ... I read you said you felt not proud to admit you had work done. Why not?" Fonda dismissed the question and made a point to switch the conversation back to her new film. While Fonda has admitted to getting plastic surgery that she's not proud of, Kelly's comment seemed ill-suited for the conversation, especially with Fonda's co-star Redford sitting beside her.
When Variety asked her if she would ever do an interview with Kelly again after her comments, Fonda said she would, if Kelly learned some journalism etiquette. "I was just stunned. It was so inappropriate," Fonda said. "But it just shows she's not that good an interviewer."
Like Jane Fonda, Erin Moriarty got a taste of Megyn Kelly's cruel plastic surgery comments
Megyn Kelly's comments about having plastic surgery have been regarded as hypocritical considering Kelly made headlines for the rumors that she has had work done herself. In one considerably harsh instance, Kelly offended actor Erin Moriarty so much so that Moriarty left Instagram for some time.
In a January 2024 episode of her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly slammed "The Boys" star for allegedly going under the knife and completely altering her face. "She's got the Kim Kardashian lips, she made her nose so skinny it looks like a pencil now, she's got what appear to me to be cheek implants," Kelly said, adding that more and more young women look artificial these days.
Moriarty clapped back on Instagram in the same month, telling her followers that she was completely heartbroken over the speculations about her appearance. According to Moriarty, the "after" photo that Kelly referred to on her podcast was a day she was in heavy makeup, with lots of contour. She also debunked Kelly's claim that the "before" photo was taken a year prior when in reality it was taken, she says, "before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE," (via People). "Shame on you Megyn Kelly," the actor wrote in her post. "Implying that my photo is reflective of women being in a worse place is as false as my conviction of saying that if you resigned, you would be leaving women in a better place." She has since deleted the post and has been active on Instagram again since March 2024.