Suri Cruise Reportedly Left Behind More Than Katie Holmes When She Went To College

Since Toby Cohen is attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, which is nearly a 10-hour drive from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, breaking up because of distance seemed like a good idea, and Suri allegedly agreed. The Daily Mail's source said, "When she started school and they both went away she knew she had made the right decision." The breakup was never publicly announced, but Cohen may be turning his pain into music, if his TikTok account is anything to go by.

In August 2024, Cohen shared a cover of himself performing "Isn't That Enough" by Shawn Mendes, including the lyrics, "My hand's still shakin', my mind's still racin' / My heart's still breakin' in two." He didn't say anything about the breakup in relation to his song choice, but the timing raises eyebrows.

Heartbreak is never easy, no matter who you are, but presumably it helps when you live a lavish lifestyle like Suri does. However, if both of them come home for the holidays and wonder if they should give it another shot, there are three things they should consider first before getting back together.