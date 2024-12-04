Suri Cruise Reportedly Left Behind More Than Katie Holmes When She Went To College
Heading off to college away from home can be tough. Undergraduates have to leave their friends and family, which is hard enough, but many also end up leaving their significant other, too. Suri Cruise, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, is now a full-fledged adult who's had a stunning transformation. The 18-year-old is attending Carnegie Mellon University, and her mom even helped her move into her dorm back in August (per New York Post). Suri's relationship with Toby Cohen also ended around the same time, according to the Daily Mail.
The outlet reported the young couple's short-lived relationship fizzled out not too long after they were caught kissing in June 2024. Both teens attended LaGuardia High School in New York City, and Cohen even took Suri to prom. A source told the Daily Mail that Suri is having a rough time with the split. "Suri believed she was in love and wasn't afraid to show the world, so the breakup was not easy on her, but she has worked through this with the help of her friends." Besides losing a boyfriend, Suri also lost a friend, since she and Cohen were reportedly pals before they began dating.
Suri Cruise's ex may have sung about the breakup on TikTok
Since Toby Cohen is attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, which is nearly a 10-hour drive from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, breaking up because of distance seemed like a good idea, and Suri allegedly agreed. The Daily Mail's source said, "When she started school and they both went away she knew she had made the right decision." The breakup was never publicly announced, but Cohen may be turning his pain into music, if his TikTok account is anything to go by.
In August 2024, Cohen shared a cover of himself performing "Isn't That Enough" by Shawn Mendes, including the lyrics, "My hand's still shakin', my mind's still racin' / My heart's still breakin' in two." He didn't say anything about the breakup in relation to his song choice, but the timing raises eyebrows.
Heartbreak is never easy, no matter who you are, but presumably it helps when you live a lavish lifestyle like Suri does. However, if both of them come home for the holidays and wonder if they should give it another shot, there are three things they should consider first before getting back together.