The Rise And Fall Of DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko And Brooks Nader's Rumored Romance

Many real-life romances have developed between "Dancing With the Stars" couples. Though, few have felt so much like a whirlwind than the fleeting relationship between pro dancer Gleb Savchenko and stunning swimsuit model Brooks Nader. The pair partnered up during Season 33 of the hit ABC reality competition series, and their chemistry was immediately off the charts. Romance rumors swirled soon after their first few dances together.

Nader told Us Weekly on October 9, 2024 that she and Savchenko had "an instant connection and chemistry" when they first met. "It was definitely a sign from some universe that I got paired with Gleb," she said. In fact, the pair even got matching tattoos in early October, less than a month after they started dancing together on the show. Although both have played coy when asked about their romance, Savchenko appeared on an episode of the podcast "Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey" that same month to explain that he and Nader were "just hanging out."

"We're just having a good time and she's amazing, I love her, being around her," Savchenko shared. "She's got such a great energy, great personality." However, sometimes couples with a strong connection move too quickly. An unnamed source told Us Weekly in late October that Savchenko "got way too comfortable" and was spending a great deal of time around Nader, which made the model's friends and family a bit uncomfortable. Savchenko allegedly sensed this and decided to end things to keep their friendship from being awkward.

