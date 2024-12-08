The Rise And Fall Of DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko And Brooks Nader's Rumored Romance
Many real-life romances have developed between "Dancing With the Stars" couples. Though, few have felt so much like a whirlwind than the fleeting relationship between pro dancer Gleb Savchenko and stunning swimsuit model Brooks Nader. The pair partnered up during Season 33 of the hit ABC reality competition series, and their chemistry was immediately off the charts. Romance rumors swirled soon after their first few dances together.
Nader told Us Weekly on October 9, 2024 that she and Savchenko had "an instant connection and chemistry" when they first met. "It was definitely a sign from some universe that I got paired with Gleb," she said. In fact, the pair even got matching tattoos in early October, less than a month after they started dancing together on the show. Although both have played coy when asked about their romance, Savchenko appeared on an episode of the podcast "Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey" that same month to explain that he and Nader were "just hanging out."
"We're just having a good time and she's amazing, I love her, being around her," Savchenko shared. "She's got such a great energy, great personality." However, sometimes couples with a strong connection move too quickly. An unnamed source told Us Weekly in late October that Savchenko "got way too comfortable" and was spending a great deal of time around Nader, which made the model's friends and family a bit uncomfortable. Savchenko allegedly sensed this and decided to end things to keep their friendship from being awkward.
Fans wonder if the breakup was a ruse
When Gleb Savchenko ended things with Brooks Nader, he did so via text message. Savchenko reportedly felt Nader pulling away from him and chose to "get ahead of the situation," an insider told Us Weekly. The split came a few days after they were eliminated from the competition on October 15, when the pair danced a salsa set to "Mi Gente" by J Balvin and Willy William. While they didn't receive the lowest score "Dancing With the Stars" score that night, they couldn't earn the viewer votes to keep them safe.
On November 12, Savchenko revealed that he hasn't spoken to Nader since the split. Nevertheless, rumors of their rekindled romance continue to circulate. Both dancers posted TikTok videos about their breakup, but a video with roughly 2 million views called out the alleged former flames for recording their TikTok clips from what appear to be the same living room and the same coffee table.
That said, Savchenko later dodged romance questions when asked about the status of their relationship. "Everything's on TikTok," he told E! News on November 19. "Just follow me and follow Brooks and it's all there." Although the evasive comment didn't clear things up for their followers, one thing is for sure: The pair are getting ready to dance together once more. According to Savchenko, fans have another chance to witness their on-stage chemistry when all the eliminated contestants return for one final dance during the season finale.