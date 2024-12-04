Kate Middleton Commits Classic Makeup Mistake In Return To Royal Duties
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has made a rare public appearance since her 2024 cancer diagnosis announcement and treatment. Alongside her husband, William, Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton fulfilled royal duties and assisted in welcoming the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife to the United Kingdom, where they are on a state visit, according to People. Though appropriately dressed and well-accessorized, Middleton's appearance told of the trying times she's been through.
While her makeup look was not reminiscent of the caked-on style from the 2010s, the contouring on her face was strong, leaving her cheeks falling flat instead of highlighting the structure of her face. The style is different from what Middleton usually opts for, which is a more classic, refreshed aesthetic, often rocking a soft but strong blush. The overuse of contour also aged the princess; a perfect blend of sparkly highlighter and rosy blush may have given Middleton the natural look she often beautifully achieves.
Adding to the tragedy of the makeup was Middleton's eyebrows, which can always make or break a face beat. Her brows are naturally thick and often appear brushed rather than filled in. In this instance, her eyebrows sat slightly higher than they usually do, with an apparent fill-in nearing the beginning of her brows, close to her forehead. Her lipstick color — a light pink and orange mix — added no color to Middleton's face, which was much needed in this case.
Kate's clothes and jewelry didn't help
Catherine, Princess of Wales donned a burgundy coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, according to People, with a hat and purse of the same color. This moody hue brought life to Kate Middleton's appearance, but the oversized silhouette gave her a slim profile. The coat, while not among some of the princess' most outdated looks, may have been more fitting for someone older. The length of the dress, falling below Middleton's knees, along with the shoulder pads, gave the princess a matronly look.
People noted that Middleton rocked jewelry belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II, including Bahrain pearl drop earrings and a Japanese pearl choker necklace. The jewelry pieces are undoubtedly stunning and timeless, but her necklace choice is surprising, as she frequently chooses a drop necklace that exposes her neck.
As she continues to recover from the treatment, Middleton will likely make minimal public appearances until the annual Christmas carol service at London's Westminster Abbey which she is hosting. This wasn't Princess Kate's first makeup fail either, nor will it be her last, so hopefully she gets back into the styling swing of things as she re-enters the royal spotlight.