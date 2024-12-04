Kate Middleton Commits Classic Makeup Mistake In Return To Royal Duties

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has made a rare public appearance since her 2024 cancer diagnosis announcement and treatment. Alongside her husband, William, Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton fulfilled royal duties and assisted in welcoming the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife to the United Kingdom, where they are on a state visit, according to People. Though appropriately dressed and well-accessorized, Middleton's appearance told of the trying times she's been through.

Advertisement

While her makeup look was not reminiscent of the caked-on style from the 2010s, the contouring on her face was strong, leaving her cheeks falling flat instead of highlighting the structure of her face. The style is different from what Middleton usually opts for, which is a more classic, refreshed aesthetic, often rocking a soft but strong blush. The overuse of contour also aged the princess; a perfect blend of sparkly highlighter and rosy blush may have given Middleton the natural look she often beautifully achieves.

Adding to the tragedy of the makeup was Middleton's eyebrows, which can always make or break a face beat. Her brows are naturally thick and often appear brushed rather than filled in. In this instance, her eyebrows sat slightly higher than they usually do, with an apparent fill-in nearing the beginning of her brows, close to her forehead. Her lipstick color — a light pink and orange mix — added no color to Middleton's face, which was much needed in this case.

Advertisement