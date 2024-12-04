Lara Trump's Biggest Fan Offers Huge Ego Boost (& May Reignite Her Lackluster Music Career)

Spotify Wrapped season is here! This year, the music streaming service's annual personalized round-up has one member of the Trump family particularly excited. Unfortunately, that may not be such good news for the rest of us.

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump's surprising music career got off to a rocky start back in 2023 when she released a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down." She followed it up in March 2024, celebrating the release of her second single, "Anything Is Possible," and it seems that the title of her single is true. Anything really is possible. The song was one fan's most-played track this year according to Spotify Wrapped, and we're hoping this doesn't go to her head.

As folks took to social media on December 4 to share their most-streamed music according to Spotify, Lara shared one fan's results to her Instagram story. The fan first posted an image of their "Top Songs" page, featuring Lara's "Anything Is Possible" as their No. 1 song and her "I Won't Back Down" cover in the No. 4 slot. They followed up with another Spotify Wrapped image, declaring Lara as their top artist of the year.

