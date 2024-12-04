Lara Trump's Biggest Fan Offers Huge Ego Boost (& May Reignite Her Lackluster Music Career)
Spotify Wrapped season is here! This year, the music streaming service's annual personalized round-up has one member of the Trump family particularly excited. Unfortunately, that may not be such good news for the rest of us.
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump's surprising music career got off to a rocky start back in 2023 when she released a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down." She followed it up in March 2024, celebrating the release of her second single, "Anything Is Possible," and it seems that the title of her single is true. Anything really is possible. The song was one fan's most-played track this year according to Spotify Wrapped, and we're hoping this doesn't go to her head.
As folks took to social media on December 4 to share their most-streamed music according to Spotify, Lara shared one fan's results to her Instagram story. The fan first posted an image of their "Top Songs" page, featuring Lara's "Anything Is Possible" as their No. 1 song and her "I Won't Back Down" cover in the No. 4 slot. They followed up with another Spotify Wrapped image, declaring Lara as their top artist of the year.
Lara Trump is clearly proud to be someone's top artist
For most of us, it's hard to imagine listening to enough of Lara Trump's singing to make her our most-played artist. In case you're wondering just how much listening that requires, her fan's Spotify Wrapped image boasted 1,394 minutes of listening, putting them in the top 0.005% of her worldwide listeners. Per a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, an impromptu performance on Sky News revealed that Lara's raw singing voice is galaxies apart from how she sounds in her music videos. So, at least listening to her edited voice on Spotify is surely an easier task than hearing her sing Tom Petty's hit a capella. Still, spending nearly a full 24 hours listening to her music surely isn't for the faint of heart.
Even so, her fan not only managed to accomplish this surprising task, but they were also proud of it. They wrote, "I certainly have an eclectic taste in music, but [Lara] is always #1" on their Instagram story and added "duh" to the image announcing her as their top artist. It's clear that Lara was equally excited about the news that she was someone's top artist this year since she didn't hesitate to share it on Instagram.
We're just hoping this doesn't encourage her to release more music. We can just imagine how hard it would be to stomach a Donald Trump inauguration with Lara as the soundtrack.