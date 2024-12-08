What We Know About The Kai Trump Boyfriend Rumors
Considering she is now 17 years old, president-elect Donald Trump's granddaughter and Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, is undoubtedly growing up fast, and she is at the age where dating and potential suitors could enter the equation at any time. If recent photos and video clips are any indicator, it seems there could be a special someone in the picture for Kai.
In October 2024, Kai shared an Instagram post showing her excelling in and enjoying the sport she consistently outshines her grandfather in: Golf. However, she was not alone on this particular trip, and though she's been known to golf with companions, like when she went on a golf date with her grandfather in November 2024, the individual in her post was not as familiar of a face. The mystery man in question was Garrett Clark, a fellow golfer better known to golf enthusiasts by his professional identity, GM Golf. In Kai's post, she and Clark were pictured together in both posed photos and impromptu shots, and were also shown in clips golfing both on the course and at a driving range. Though some might view their time together as just an innocent moment among friends at the golf course, others think there could be a little more behind their interactions.
Is Kai Trump dating GM Golf?
After Kai Trump posted about her and Garrett Clark's golf excursion together, Instagram commenters were naturally curious about the boy sitting next to her in the golf cart. "He's cute!" one commenter said. "Who is this, Kai?" Others pried further, and couldn't help but question if the two were more than just golf friends. "Just wondering Kai, is that your boyfriend or coach?" another asked. "Either way, he seems like a nice young man, fit for a nice young girl!"
It also can't be denied the two seemed perhaps a little flirty on the green in another post surrounding their golf trip. Later that same October, TikTok user @golfislyfe shared a video showing Kai celebrating after tricking Clark into using the wrong golf club. Though their playful interactions very well could have just been two friends messing around, others believe they were an indicator of a more romantic bond between them. However, Kai seemingly shot down any hopes she and Clark are actually an item not long after they golfed. Instead, she was with him solely to challenge him to an 18-hole match, per a YouTube video she uploaded on October 29, 2024. It also doesn't help that Clark seemingly has someone of his own, Grace Montgomery, with whom he was pictured on Instagram as recently as November 2024, thus rendering any claims of his and Kai's involvement to most likely be nothing more than speculation.