What We Know About The Kai Trump Boyfriend Rumors

Considering she is now 17 years old, president-elect Donald Trump's granddaughter and Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, is undoubtedly growing up fast, and she is at the age where dating and potential suitors could enter the equation at any time. If recent photos and video clips are any indicator, it seems there could be a special someone in the picture for Kai.

In October 2024, Kai shared an Instagram post showing her excelling in and enjoying the sport she consistently outshines her grandfather in: Golf. However, she was not alone on this particular trip, and though she's been known to golf with companions, like when she went on a golf date with her grandfather in November 2024, the individual in her post was not as familiar of a face. The mystery man in question was Garrett Clark, a fellow golfer better known to golf enthusiasts by his professional identity, GM Golf. In Kai's post, she and Clark were pictured together in both posed photos and impromptu shots, and were also shown in clips golfing both on the course and at a driving range. Though some might view their time together as just an innocent moment among friends at the golf course, others think there could be a little more behind their interactions.

