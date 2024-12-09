Is Barron Trump Bilingual? Here's How Many Languages Donald & Melania's Son Speaks

Barron Trump is something of a mystery. The youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump rarely speaks publicly, and never for long enough to glean much about him. But a video from "Larry King Live" in 2010, which resurfaced shortly after his father's second presidential win in 2024, granted a fleeting glimpse into his bizarre childhood. In the clip, a preschool-aged Barron clutches a briefcase and says, "I like my suitcase. I have to go to school now," his voice carrying a thick Slovenian accent. Melania explained afterwards that Barron's pronunciation came from spending most of his time with her, adding, "He speaks three languages, actually."

Advertisement

In a 2016 interview with People, she elaborated that Barron often calls his grandmother to speak in Slovenian, saying, "My opinion is that the more languages you speak, better it is," before clarifying, "but when you come to America, you speak English." Still, her own linguistic claims have drawn skepticism. During a 2016 MSNBC interview, Melania proudly declared she spoke English, Italian, French, and German, but was later caught using translation headphones at a G7 Summit speech by President Macron. What's more, FLOTUS frenemy Stephanie Winston Wolkoff tweeted, "Having known Melania for over two decades, I never heard her speak a single word of any language besides English & Slovenian," so we might have to take her claims with a pinch of salt.

Advertisement