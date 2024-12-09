HGTV's Ben & Erin Napier Look Totally Unrecognizable In Videos From Their Wedding Day

Not all couples are destined to work together (like HGTV's famously divorced duo, and former "Flip or Flop" co-stars, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall), but "Home Town's" Ben and Erin Napier are great partners in every way possible. The Laurel, Mississippi couple's love is palpable onscreen, and they continue to be smitten with each other even after all these years together. However, a lot has changed for Ben and Erin since their 2008 wedding, and we're not just talking about the couple's impressive career trajectory. For their 16th wedding anniversary, in 2024, Ben shared a throwback video from the big day on Instagram where we got a glimpse at their first dance, the tossing of the bouquet, Ben putting the wedding garter on Erin's leg, and the newlyweds taking off in a Corvette after the reception.

However, the most shocking detail of the video is just how different the Napiers look. Erin, in particular, has had quite the hair transformation over the years and her bridal look consisted of a much more voluminous, curly and coiffed bob than her current iconic 'do. Meanwhile, Ben sported a partial beard — a stark contrast from his fuller beard nowadays. Not to mention, this was long before Ben decided to go on a major weight loss journey. "That definitely doesn't even look like you," one fan wrote in the comments section of Ben's post. Meanwhile, another remarked on the couple's significant relationship milestone, enthusing, "Happy anniversary to one of my fav couples. One of the reasons I love your show so much is because your love for each other definitely shows through."

