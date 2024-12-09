Why We're Worried About Harry & Meghan After Trump's Presidential Win

Donald Trump has made no secret of his dislike for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. During a 2020 White House press briefing, Trump revealed what he really thought of Meghan Markle, in particular, confirming simply, "I'm not a fan of hers," per The Guardian. The two-time president elaborated, "I would say this — and she probably has heard that — I wish a lot of luck to [Prince] Harry, because he's going to need it." Likewise, when the former "Apprentice" host appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" in 2022, he predicted that Harry and Meghan's marriage would crumble once the prince realized he was just obeying her instructions without a second thought. According to Trump, even if Harry never opens his eyes to the so-called truth, Meghan will leave him for another man anyway.

Advertisement

To top it all off, the outspoken politician confidently stated that if he were in Queen Elizabeth II's shoes, Trump would've stripped the couple of their royal titles and kept them at a great distance for their perceived insolence. During a 2023 appearance on "The Hugh Hewitt Show," he also asserted that he wasn't supportive of the Sussexes' decision to step down as working members of the royal family in 2020. Trump believed that Meghan and Harry brought a "great disrespect" to Her Majesty with their choices, per The Hill. In the past, the royal defectors would have let Trump's remarks roll off their backs. However, he may have managed to get under their skin by making it clear that he wouldn't show the couple the same kindness that President Joe Biden did amidst Harry's U.S. visa lawsuit.

Advertisement