Everything HGTV Star Erin Napier Has Said About Politics

HGTV star Erin Napier has become a household name, thanks to her and her husband, Ben Napier's hit reality show "Home Town." The beloved couple is known for their ability to give old houses a new lease on life, but as it goes in the world of entertainment, fans have been curious about their political views and have kept a close eye on especially Erin's social media accounts to try and glean what her political affiliation is. She's often left fans wondering, only briefly touching on the 2024 election when she polled her fans on who they'll be voting for — and the results made headlines.

Napier took to Instagram Stories to ask her followers whether they planned on voting red or blue, saying she was "genuinely curious" (via Entertainment Now). When Napier shared the poll results with her followers, some were surprised by the results. Of the 71,000 people who cast their vote, 48% said Vice President Kamala Harris had their vote. 52% said they were going to vote for Donald Trump. Napier shared that most of the votes had come from women.

This might have come as a shock for some — many expected women to rally for Harris during the election because her campaign championed women's rights, but preliminary results from exit polls showed that, surprisingly, fewer women voted for Harris than for President Joe Biden and 2016 presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. The Trump camp, meanwhile, did significantly better among young female voters. Why? Some argue that Trump's celebrity, brashness, and flair for the dramatic made him more visible and attractive whereas Harris' careful campaigning did the opposite. In retrospect, the poll Napier shared on Instagram was an indication of what was to come.

