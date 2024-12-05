Why Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Reportedly Called It Quits
After a year of dating, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's romance is no more. "Sabrina and Barry are broken up. They had a little bit of a break a few months ago, but this break was very recent," a source told Us Weekly. They were first linked in December 2023 and were spotted together throughout 2024 as both stars rose in popularity, though they strangely never confirmed they were in a relationship.
The pair's burgeoning careers may have factored into the breakup. "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," a source told People. 2024 has been a boon to both the young stars' careers, with Carpenter racking up several Grammy Award nominations, among others, after her album "Short n' Sweet" became one of the biggest releases of the summer. Keoghan, meanwhile, rode a wave of fame after starring in 2023's "Saltburn" and 2024's "Bird," all the while dodging rumors he's an absent father.
Their careers intersected when Keoghan starred in Carpenter's music video for "Please Please Please," a song about loving someone the singer's friends and family may not approve of — ironically, as rumors are now swirling that Keoghan cheating on Carpenter is the real reason the two are splitting.
The rumors that Barry Keoghan cheated
Almost immediately after Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were reported to have split, rumors began to run rampant that the real reason behind their breakup wasn't because of their careers but because Keoghan wasn't faithful. Gossip site DeuxMoi was the first to spread the rumor by sharing an anonymous tip on their Instagram page. The tip alleged that Keoghan was "getting very cozy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous LA-based influencer (who's particularly big on Tiktok)" while Carpenter was wrapping up her tour (via Page Six). According to the tip, "Apparently [Carpenter and Keoghan] called it quits very suddenly ... after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way."
That influencer is rumored to be Breckie Hill, who has over 4 million followers on TikTok. Internet sleuths posted videos alleging she was the rumored influencer Keoghan was cheating on Carpenter with. Neither Keoghan, Carpenter, nor Hill have officially commented on the breakup or infidelity rumors.