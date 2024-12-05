Why Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Reportedly Called It Quits

After a year of dating, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's romance is no more. "Sabrina and Barry are broken up. They had a little bit of a break a few months ago, but this break was very recent," a source told Us Weekly. They were first linked in December 2023 and were spotted together throughout 2024 as both stars rose in popularity, though they strangely never confirmed they were in a relationship.

Advertisement

The pair's burgeoning careers may have factored into the breakup. "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," a source told People. 2024 has been a boon to both the young stars' careers, with Carpenter racking up several Grammy Award nominations, among others, after her album "Short n' Sweet" became one of the biggest releases of the summer. Keoghan, meanwhile, rode a wave of fame after starring in 2023's "Saltburn" and 2024's "Bird," all the while dodging rumors he's an absent father.

Their careers intersected when Keoghan starred in Carpenter's music video for "Please Please Please," a song about loving someone the singer's friends and family may not approve of — ironically, as rumors are now swirling that Keoghan cheating on Carpenter is the real reason the two are splitting.

Advertisement