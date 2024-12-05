Rare Clip Of Barron Trump's Voice On Election Night Hints At What He Sounds Like Today

Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump is always piquing the public's interest — especially since 2024 was his buzziest year yet. Throughout his childhood, Barron was surprisingly shielded from the spotlight, and he continues to stay fairly private now that he has turned 18. As such, the public is curious about Barron's voice — both literally and figuratively.

Advertisement

Barron's viral suitcase video, which revealed that he had his mother's Slovenian accent when he was just four years old, made folks particularly interested in how Barron sounds when he speaks. Now, a video from Election Night is going viral on TikTok, and it's giving us a bit more insight into how Barron really sounds today.

On December 5, The Daily Mail posted a video from Election Night showing Barron greeting folks at Mar-a-Lago. They captioned the video "BTS from Donald Trump's election night have surfaced online where Barron can be heard speaking. It's safe to say he no longer sounds like the little boy who likes his 'sootcase,'" referencing the way he pronounced "suitcase" in the video that went viral last month. It's clear based on the newest video, however, that Barron has lost his mom's accent over time and is sounding much more like his dad these days.

Advertisement