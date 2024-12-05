Rare Clip Of Barron Trump's Voice On Election Night Hints At What He Sounds Like Today
Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump is always piquing the public's interest — especially since 2024 was his buzziest year yet. Throughout his childhood, Barron was surprisingly shielded from the spotlight, and he continues to stay fairly private now that he has turned 18. As such, the public is curious about Barron's voice — both literally and figuratively.
Barron's viral suitcase video, which revealed that he had his mother's Slovenian accent when he was just four years old, made folks particularly interested in how Barron sounds when he speaks. Now, a video from Election Night is going viral on TikTok, and it's giving us a bit more insight into how Barron really sounds today.
On December 5, The Daily Mail posted a video from Election Night showing Barron greeting folks at Mar-a-Lago. They captioned the video "BTS from Donald Trump's election night have surfaced online where Barron can be heard speaking. It's safe to say he no longer sounds like the little boy who likes his 'sootcase,'" referencing the way he pronounced "suitcase" in the video that went viral last month. It's clear based on the newest video, however, that Barron has lost his mom's accent over time and is sounding much more like his dad these days.
People think Barron sounds like Donald
In the video, Barron Trump shakes someone's hand and says, "Hello. How are you? It's very nice to see you. Very nice." It didn't take long for folks to flock to the video showcasing his voice; the TikTok gained over 750,000 likes in just five hours. It also raked in plenty of comments about the sound of Barron's voice. "Awe he lost his cute accent so mature now," noted one TikTok user. "Well mannered and very well spoken," another pointed out. Others couldn't forget his now-viral quote from more than a decade ago: "I like my suitcase!" "He's done liking his sootcase atp," one commenter joked.
One of the most prevalent takeaways was his similarities to Donald Trump. "He sounds like Trump," one commenter put it simply. Another noted that Barron "sounds like a young Trump without the a******/cockiness bit." The video even led some to believe that Barron will follow in his dad's footsteps. "Barron Trump has POTUS potential," one commenter said.
Regardless of your view of the video, one thing is clear: people are endlessly curious about Barron. Just last week, Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk revealed a surprising tidbit about Barron after Thanksgiving dinner, noting on X, formerly known as Twitter that Elon and Barron were "talking all night" at the Trump family Thanksgiving celebration. While it's hard for most people to imagine the typically quiet Barron chatting the night away, now it's a bit easier to envision.