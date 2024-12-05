Kelly Clarkson's Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Look Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

On December 4, 2024, Kelly Clarkson reprised her role in the annual tree-lighting event in New York City. Besides hosting, Clarkson sang multiple songs, including "You For Christmas." The song received great acclaim from the audience. "That high note at the end gave me goosebumps," commented one person on YouTube. Others echoed this enthusiasm and noted Clarkson's abilities were even more impressive in the super-chilly weather. Outfit-wise, however, while Clarkson's had some amazing fashion looks since her weight loss transformation, some fans didn't think this look was one of them. "Kelly Clarkson's winter coat has her looking straight up like a poodle dog lol at least she's warm," joked one user on X, formerly Twitter. This poodle-esque conclusion came up a few times on the platform. One user took things even further, writing, "Kelly Clarkson black coat looks like a big D & balls."

Advertisement

Clarkson's pro stylist chose the black Alaïa coat, which featured a straight silhouette, contrasted by massively plushy sleeves, hem, and collar. While some viewers may have found the look jarring, the brand has been showcasing a variety of fluffy creations recently. When Alaïa shared footage of a model wearing the same style of coat on their Instagram account, followers were overwhelmingly positive about the design.

In addition, after Clarkson posted footage of the event on Instagram, one fan complimented her weather-appropriate gear. "Girl, that coat is what I needed to be warm in NYC. You look beautiful. Send it my way."