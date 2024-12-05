Kelly Clarkson's Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Look Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons
On December 4, 2024, Kelly Clarkson reprised her role in the annual tree-lighting event in New York City. Besides hosting, Clarkson sang multiple songs, including "You For Christmas." The song received great acclaim from the audience. "That high note at the end gave me goosebumps," commented one person on YouTube. Others echoed this enthusiasm and noted Clarkson's abilities were even more impressive in the super-chilly weather. Outfit-wise, however, while Clarkson's had some amazing fashion looks since her weight loss transformation, some fans didn't think this look was one of them. "Kelly Clarkson's winter coat has her looking straight up like a poodle dog lol at least she's warm," joked one user on X, formerly Twitter. This poodle-esque conclusion came up a few times on the platform. One user took things even further, writing, "Kelly Clarkson black coat looks like a big D & balls."
Clarkson's pro stylist chose the black Alaïa coat, which featured a straight silhouette, contrasted by massively plushy sleeves, hem, and collar. While some viewers may have found the look jarring, the brand has been showcasing a variety of fluffy creations recently. When Alaïa shared footage of a model wearing the same style of coat on their Instagram account, followers were overwhelmingly positive about the design.
In addition, after Clarkson posted footage of the event on Instagram, one fan complimented her weather-appropriate gear. "Girl, that coat is what I needed to be warm in NYC. You look beautiful. Send it my way."
Clarkson wore similar (and contentious) outwear in 2023
Despite the negative responses to her 2024 black coat, Kelly Clarkson's choice appears to fit her personal style. In 2023, the singer also appeared at the Rockefeller tree lighting, and she wore a white coat with a nearly identical style. Just like this year's event, some individuals deemed Clarkson's outfit inappropriate, particularly over the uncertainty about whether it was actual fur. For some fans, however, the real issue was the style itself rather than the coat's materials. On X, one fan posted a split image of both years' performances, describing the look as a "widow whose wealthy husband died under mysterious circumstances."
Jokes aside, the singer's partnership with her current stylist, Micaela Erlanger, did coincide with major life changes, including Clarkson's messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Besides working with Clarkson on her TV wardrobe, Erlanger also provides expertise for the singer's outfits for special events, like awards shows and the tree lighting ceremony. Even so, Clarkson makes the final call on the outfits. As Erlanger informed Wome'ns Wear Daily, when it comes to fashion, Clarkson will "kill anything she doesn't love."
Regardless of what she wore, Clarkson was more focused on the emotional impact of watching the enormous tree light up the night when she hosted the 2023 Christmas show. "I bawled. I don't know why, but it's so beautiful when you're standing there," she admitted on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in November 2024. "It was magical."