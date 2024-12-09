Giuliana And Bill Rancic's Petty Fighting Made A Podcast Interview Beyond Uncomfortable

Former E! News anchor Giuliana Rancic clearly doesn't know how to put a pin in an argument when she's out in public; one podcaster was awkwardly subjected to a marital spat between her and her husband, Bill Rancic. Taylor Strecker, a radio veteran and host of the podcast, "Taste of Taylor," told Page Six that "Giuliana Rancic was a nightmare."

As Strecker explained, she was only doing a favor for someone when she invited Giuliana on her podcast, which has hosted many celebrities from Kate Bosworth to Stassi Schroeder. Strecker admittedly came unprepared to the interview with Giuliana and Bill because she knew it wasn't an episode she would upload. Then, when the couple walked into the studio, Strecker said she was immediately sucked into the tension. "You know when a couple is fighting and you're, like, in the middle of it? That's what happened," she said. "I was in the middle of a wasp's nest."

While Strecker revealed that "It was the most uncomfortable podcast ever," she also noted that it didn't seem like their marriage was in any danger from the argument. There are a few weird things about Giuliana's marriage that everyone ignores, but there also must be a secret to staying married for nearly two decades. The simple key to their thriving marriage is that they are best friends before they are partners, Giuliana told Us Weekly. The other tip from the "Giuliana & Bill" star is to always support each other.

