Giuliana And Bill Rancic's Petty Fighting Made A Podcast Interview Beyond Uncomfortable
Former E! News anchor Giuliana Rancic clearly doesn't know how to put a pin in an argument when she's out in public; one podcaster was awkwardly subjected to a marital spat between her and her husband, Bill Rancic. Taylor Strecker, a radio veteran and host of the podcast, "Taste of Taylor," told Page Six that "Giuliana Rancic was a nightmare."
As Strecker explained, she was only doing a favor for someone when she invited Giuliana on her podcast, which has hosted many celebrities from Kate Bosworth to Stassi Schroeder. Strecker admittedly came unprepared to the interview with Giuliana and Bill because she knew it wasn't an episode she would upload. Then, when the couple walked into the studio, Strecker said she was immediately sucked into the tension. "You know when a couple is fighting and you're, like, in the middle of it? That's what happened," she said. "I was in the middle of a wasp's nest."
While Strecker revealed that "It was the most uncomfortable podcast ever," she also noted that it didn't seem like their marriage was in any danger from the argument. There are a few weird things about Giuliana's marriage that everyone ignores, but there also must be a secret to staying married for nearly two decades. The simple key to their thriving marriage is that they are best friends before they are partners, Giuliana told Us Weekly. The other tip from the "Giuliana & Bill" star is to always support each other.
The Rancics are not the worst guests Taylor Strecker has interviewed
Though Taylor Strecker didn't hold back about the havoc Giuliana and Bill Rancic wreaked on her set, she admits that they aren't the worst guests she's had on the podcast. In an interview on Amazon Live with "Summer House" star Paige DeSorbo, Strecker revealed that Eric Stonestreet — most known for his affable, theatrical character Cameron Tucker in the cast of "Modern Family" — was quite the opposite of how he appears on TV. "He's like the chubby, jolly, sweet, funny one," Strecker described to DeSorbo about Stonestreet's "Modern Family" character, adding, "Could he be anything but?" With DeSorbo in disbelief, the radio host had one word to describe the actor: "Nasty."
According to Strecker, she thought Stonestreet was there to talk about the 11-season ABC series, but as it turns out, he was there to promote his partnership with the indigestion relief medicine, Pepto-Bismol. "I said, 'I have hemorrhoids. I'm the queen of diarrhea. I love Pepto-Bismol! We can talk about whatever you want,'" Strecker said she told Stonestreet, who replied, "Someone didn't do their homework." That petty remark landed Stonestreet the number one spot on Strecker's worst guests list, but Strecker wasn't going to let him get away with it. "So, I snapped and I said, 'I'm sorry. Am I getting paid by Pepto-Bismol? The answer is no,'" Strecker recalled. "'So that's your job to figure out, not mine.'"