Weird Things About Bill And Giuliana Rancic's Marriage That Everyone Ignores
Giuliana and Bill Rancic are very much in love, and they don't care who knows it. While their lovey-dovey behavior toward each other may have garnered a side-eye or two over the years, the former E! News host and "The Apprentice" first-season winner are unapologetically open about their relationship practically since the day they met. The two even shared an inside look at their daily lives with the reality show "Giuliana and Bill," which ran from 2009 to 2014.
"We genuinely like each other, which I think is pretty important, and love each other," Giuliana told Us Weekly in 2018, a few months after the couple celebrated their 10th anniversary in September 2017. "But we love spending time with each other and we have a lot of fun." She also said that "commitment" is a watchword they keep at the forefront of their relationship, adding it's important to let the other person know: "'Hey, I'm with you forever. We're committed, I love you so much, you're my life' ... It's nice when someone tells you, 'You can't get rid of me, I'm with you forever.' It's just reassuring."
While one person's reassuring might be another person's suffocating, it's clear that the Rancics seem to be on the same page and truly enjoy spending time together. Of course, like any relationship, the couple has their quirks. Here are a few of the unusual and strange things we've learned about the Rancics throughout their courtship and marriage.
Giuliana and Bill Rancic seemed fated for each other — just ask her ex
When Giuliana Rancic, known as Giuliana DePandi before her marriage, first clapped eyes on Bill Rancic, the spark was evident — especially to Giuliana's boyfriend at the time. Giuliana and Bill first encountered each other in person in the early 2000s at an NBC party, and Guliana said her boyfriend noticed how starstruck she was when she saw Bill for the first time. (Giuliana didn't name the boyfriend, but she was dating actor Jerry O'Connell around that time.)
"I was like obsessed with 'The Apprentice' and Bill in particular," Giuliana told Us Weekly, then recalling what her boyfriend said when they saw Bill walk into that party. "My boyfriend at the time was like, 'You're going to die. Bill Rancic just walked in ...' He introduced me to Bill, but he goes, 'I'm afraid the two of you would run off together.' Isn't that crazy?" If that wasn't enough of a sign they were meant to be, Giuliana also told HuffPost that whenever she talked about Bill on "The Apprentice" with her friend, her pal told her, "'You need to marry him."
While the two went their separate ways that first evening, it wasn't too long before they were both single at the same time. An auspicious interview signaled the love story that was to come.
Giuliana Rancic lied when they started dating
While it may not be the best idea to start a relationship with a lie, Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic seem to have made it work. The former E! News host and her future husband finally got together in 2005 after an on-air meet cute moment when she interviewed Bill for E! News. They two were super flirty during their talk and it was obvious they were vibing.
Still, they got a bit of a rocky start when they started dating, as Giuliana pretended she was only 29 years old as opposed to her real age of 31. Giuliana recounted the incident in her memoir, "Going Off Script: How I Survived a Crazy Childhood, Cancer, and Clooney's 32 On-Screen Rejections," noting that it was her sister Monica who spilled the beans (via Radar Online). It caused a bit of a fight, and Giuliana recalled Bill saying, "Either we're going to be honest or we're not going to be together."
While it seems Bill didn't hold Giuliana's lie about her age against her for long, he did bring it up a few times during their reality show, "Giuliana and Bill." We're betting the couple still jokes about it to this day.
Bill isn't as comfortable with fame as Giuliana
Bill Rancic had gotten a bit of a shock on his first date with Giuliana Rancic at the popular Malibu restaurant Nobu, as it was his first real experience with a celebrity lifestyle. "I didn't know California at all, and I thought she was trying to take me to like a place off the beaten path, because she was embarrassed," he told Us Weekly. "Little did I know it was paparazzi heaven and she was walking me into the shark tank."
In her memoir, "Going Off Script: How I Survived a Crazy Childhood, Cancer, and Clooney's 32 On-Screen Rejections," Giuliana also recalled that Bill wasn't quite comfortable with being the star of their reality show "Giuliana and Bill." She said that it sparked many arguments between the two, though when it came time for the cameras to roll, they sucked it up. "We'd have to pretend we weren't pissed off when the crews arrived, and sit and talk about our day," she said. She also noted that Bill criticized her for "acting like an over-exaggerated version of yourself" on the show. Still, we're guessing he came around eventually — or at least didn't mind cashing the checks they got from E!, since the show ran for seven seasons.
No ring on the red carpet for Giuliana at times
After a whirlwind courtship — during their first date, they pulled out their calendars and started making plans for future meetups months down the line — Bll Rancic proposed to the future Giuliana Rancic in December 2006. The couple's wedding took place on Capri, an Italian island, on September 1, 2007. The couple eventually had a son, Edward Duke Rancic, via surrogate in 2012.
While Bill's proposal was undeniably memorable and romantic, as he popped the question in a helicopter while flying around Chicago to look at Christmas lights, it seems the ring he picked isn't suited for all occasions. Giuliana sometimes ditches her engagement ring and wedding band when walking the red carpet, sparking rumors of turmoil in their relationship.
While doing interviews on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy Awards, Giuliana left her wedding jewelry at home, instead choosing pieces by the Forevermark brand. She also wore a ring by the same brand for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards and a ring by Natalie K for the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony. Therefore, we're guessing Giuliana is just embracing the chance to wear something different for special occasions rather than signaling trouble in paradise. After all, if we had access to that many fancy rings, we'd switch it up from time to time too.
They're super-lovey dovey, to say the least
Of course, TV personality Giuliana Rancic and businessman Bill Rancic have changed a lot over the years and the course of their marriage, but one thing has stayed constant — their unabashed love for each other. "You're my dream come true and your love is intoxicating," Giuliana wrote to Bill in her memoir, "Going Off Script" (via Radar Online). "I love you until the end of time."
Bill is just as flowery when he speaks about Giuliana. "As you know, I'm a softy, but you are my Sophia Loren — classy, elegant, strong, living your life the right way," he wrote in an open letter to his wife for ABC News, which was published in 2015 to mark her last day as an E! News host. A year earlier, he said, "I can't think of a better decision I've made since than marrying this amazing woman," when ruminating about the course of their relationship (via ABC News).
While it might seem a bit much for those who are more reserved about their personal life, it seems that the couple loves navigating life together, whether they're starting and debunking rumors about Bill getting plastic surgery or branching out into new adventures that allow them to prioritize their family.