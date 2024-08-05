Weird Things About Bill And Giuliana Rancic's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

Giuliana and Bill Rancic are very much in love, and they don't care who knows it. While their lovey-dovey behavior toward each other may have garnered a side-eye or two over the years, the former E! News host and "The Apprentice" first-season winner are unapologetically open about their relationship practically since the day they met. The two even shared an inside look at their daily lives with the reality show "Giuliana and Bill," which ran from 2009 to 2014.

"We genuinely like each other, which I think is pretty important, and love each other," Giuliana told Us Weekly in 2018, a few months after the couple celebrated their 10th anniversary in September 2017. "But we love spending time with each other and we have a lot of fun." She also said that "commitment" is a watchword they keep at the forefront of their relationship, adding it's important to let the other person know: "'Hey, I'm with you forever. We're committed, I love you so much, you're my life' ... It's nice when someone tells you, 'You can't get rid of me, I'm with you forever.' It's just reassuring."

While one person's reassuring might be another person's suffocating, it's clear that the Rancics seem to be on the same page and truly enjoy spending time together. Of course, like any relationship, the couple has their quirks. Here are a few of the unusual and strange things we've learned about the Rancics throughout their courtship and marriage.

