Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Journey Started With Tackling A Major Addiction

Jelly Roll has lost over 100 pounds in 2024, and he revealed that his weight loss journey started with tackling a major issue that many Americans struggle with. "The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years," he told People in November 2024. "I've never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way." The country superstar's battle with food addiction started during his childhood. "Nobody in my house ever had [a healthy relationship with food], so that was the hard part," he said.

While on his 2024 Beautifully Broken tour, he's made sure to create a healthy environment where his weight loss can thrive, something that wasn't always the case for past tours. "There was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day." That culture helped him lose around 120 pounds, as he told Pat McAfee on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show." "I'm down about 120 pounds now and I've been kicking ass on this tour," Jelly Roll said.