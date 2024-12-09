What We Know About Josh Duhamel's Affinity For Doomsday Prepping

Josh Duhamel is obviously not hoping for the collapse of civilization — but if it happens, he's going to be very ready for it. The "Shotgun Wedding" star has been an avid and self-proclaimed doomsday prepper for several years, and even bought a lakeside home in the woods, at an undisclosed location between North Dakota and Minnesota, which he's outfitted to survive the end times, should they happen to come. Duhamel got candid about his remote cabin estate in an appearance on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger" in October 2023.

"I have this fear of having to move out here and live off the land," explained Duhamel — who shares 11-month-old son Shepherd, with wife Audra Mari, and 11-year-old son Axl with ex-wife Fergie. "I don't know if that's ever gonna happen, but I feel like it's a skill I need to learn how to do ... I just wanted a place to be able to get away to until things get back to normal."

To this end, Duhamel has been putting in work and getting his hands dirty. In an interview with Inverse in May 2023, Duhamel explained, "I'm learning how to hunt. I fish ... This year I'm gonna grow pumpkins and corn." Duhamel said that he's obsessed with the possible collapse of modern civilization, and how he'll keep his family safe and fed when "s*** hits the fan in L.A." and they have to flee to their forest oasis.

