The Time Harry Styles Got Tattooed On Live TV

Late night shows sometimes create buzz based on spicy celebrity interviews or whacky segments, and in 2015 Harry Styles made sure everyone would be buzzing about his appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" the next day. He and his One Direction bandmates played "the craziest game we've ever had on our show," according to host James Corden: a tattoo roulette game where one of them would be tattooed live on TV. Styles and Louis Tomlinson were pretty chill about the "Deal or No Deal" style box-opening, while Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and host Corden were extremely nervous. Fortunately for them, Styles wound up getting inked.

"I feel good. I'm a little woozy," he said at the end of the process before dramatically revealing the "Late Late" tattoo to the camera, which was sandwiched between a couple of other tattoos. Being an "incredible sport," as Corden called him, the freshly inked Styles then joined his bandmates for a performance of "History." Styles returned to "The Late Late Show" for its finale in 2023 as one of its last guests, alongside Will Ferrell. "No way," Ferrell said as Styles showed off his on-air ink to cheers from the audience.