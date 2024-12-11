The Time Harry Styles Got Tattooed On Live TV
Late night shows sometimes create buzz based on spicy celebrity interviews or whacky segments, and in 2015 Harry Styles made sure everyone would be buzzing about his appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" the next day. He and his One Direction bandmates played "the craziest game we've ever had on our show," according to host James Corden: a tattoo roulette game where one of them would be tattooed live on TV. Styles and Louis Tomlinson were pretty chill about the "Deal or No Deal" style box-opening, while Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and host Corden were extremely nervous. Fortunately for them, Styles wound up getting inked.
"I feel good. I'm a little woozy," he said at the end of the process before dramatically revealing the "Late Late" tattoo to the camera, which was sandwiched between a couple of other tattoos. Being an "incredible sport," as Corden called him, the freshly inked Styles then joined his bandmates for a performance of "History." Styles returned to "The Late Late Show" for its finale in 2023 as one of its last guests, alongside Will Ferrell. "No way," Ferrell said as Styles showed off his on-air ink to cheers from the audience.
Harry Styles has no regrets
Before the game of tattoo roulette, "The Late Late Show" host, James Corden, asked the band if they regretted any of their tattoos. Liam Payne said he didn't regret any of his as "They just become part of you; it's not really a thing anymore." Louis Tomlinson similarly didn't regret any of his, calling his arm "a bit of a sketch pad" and saying, "A lot of mine are pretty stupid anyway, I know that."
Harry Styles' on-stage fashion always turns heads, but his massive collection of tattoos is equally eye-catching. Styles told Corden that he also held no regrets, but did say, "There's a couple I did myself." He called some of his homemade tattoos stupid, but said, "I don't know if I regret them so much." When Corden asked for an example of a stupid one, Styles replied, "I mean, I wrote 'big' on my big toe." The crooner is no stranger to getting inked, and while "big" might be a silly tattoo, Styles has plenty that are more personal. According to Body Art Guru, Styles has his sister's name, Gemma, tattooed in Hebrew on his arm, the letter "R" on his forearm to represent his stepfather, and the birth years of his parents above his collar bone.