The Worst Makeup Mistake Miley Cyrus Has Ever Made

Miley Cyrus has been known to make headlines for her bold fashion statements and even bolder attitude. But although she's been walking red carpets since her Hannah Montana days in the 2000s, even Cyrus can have a misstep or two when it comes to styling herself. In 2013, the "Wrecking Ball" singer revealed she landed the number 1 spot on Maxim's Hot 100 list. When she attended the magazine's star-studded party that year, however, attention quickly shifted away from her accomplishment, and onto her distracting makeup mishap.

Advertisement

The powder the actress used on her face failed to blend with her skin, leaving a translucent white blotch around the lower part of her face. Unfortunately, Cyrus' powder goatee was made even more apparent under the bright, flashing lights of paparazzi cameras, so it couldn't help but steal the show.

Maybe what made the fashion disaster even more of a shame was it completely overshadowed the rest of Cyrus' outfit. It was actually one of the singer's tamer styles compared to the out-there ensembles she wore in the past. However, that one minor makeup flub might've inadvertently made her Maxim 100 look just as wild as her wildest get-ups.