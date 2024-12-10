The Worst Makeup Mistake Miley Cyrus Has Ever Made
Miley Cyrus has been known to make headlines for her bold fashion statements and even bolder attitude. But although she's been walking red carpets since her Hannah Montana days in the 2000s, even Cyrus can have a misstep or two when it comes to styling herself. In 2013, the "Wrecking Ball" singer revealed she landed the number 1 spot on Maxim's Hot 100 list. When she attended the magazine's star-studded party that year, however, attention quickly shifted away from her accomplishment, and onto her distracting makeup mishap.
The powder the actress used on her face failed to blend with her skin, leaving a translucent white blotch around the lower part of her face. Unfortunately, Cyrus' powder goatee was made even more apparent under the bright, flashing lights of paparazzi cameras, so it couldn't help but steal the show.
Maybe what made the fashion disaster even more of a shame was it completely overshadowed the rest of Cyrus' outfit. It was actually one of the singer's tamer styles compared to the out-there ensembles she wore in the past. However, that one minor makeup flub might've inadvertently made her Maxim 100 look just as wild as her wildest get-ups.
Miley Cyrus explained the origin of her fashion mishap
It'd be easy to think that whoever was responsible for Miley Cyrus' makeup that day ended up on the unemployment line soon after. But the pop star admitted that she had no one to blame but herself for the error. Cyrus revisited her infamous Maxim moment in an interview with E! News, admitting that she's had better days. "I've done the joker, you know where you get the white powder and it looks insane," she said, referencing her look.
Later on during the interview, she revealed that the mistake happened simply because she wasn't paying attention. "I don't know you've ever done this, but sometimes when you do your makeup, you space out and you're like, 'do-do-do.' And I forgot there was going to be so many cameras," she continued.
But at least her blunder didn't make her a pariah in the fashion industry. In that same interview, Cyrus was promoting MAC Cosmetics' Viva Glam campaign, which she was the face of that year. It was noted that her campaign focused mostly on lipsticks and lip gloss that Cyrus designed herself, and she was determined to outdo other celebrities who represented the brand in the past. It's nice to see that her mistake didn't break Cyrus' competitive spirit when it came to being a fashion icon.