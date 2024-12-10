Here's What Happened To The Actress Who Played Lily On Modern Family After The Show Ended
Even if you haven't watched ABC's "Modern Family" (you're missing out), you've probably come across a meme or screen capture of Lily. Played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Lily Tucker Pritchett is the adopted daughter of Cam and Mitch. This tiny queen stole the spotlight with her sassy lines whenever she came onscreen. While Lily was originally played by twins, Anderson-Emmons took over the role starting in Season 3. Viewers then got to watch both the character and actor grow up over the course of nine seasons. She's one of several child actors who really came into their own on "Modern Family," including her former co-star Nolan Gould who had lots of feelings about the show's end.
At just four years old, Anderson-Emmons became the youngest recipient of a Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Lily. With such a stunning start to a television career, you'd expect her to have quite the resume by now — but she hasn't graced our screens in anything more than the odd talk show appearance or short film in years. What's the star been up to?
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has taken her talents to the stage
Since the show wrapped in 2020, the much-loved "Modern Family" cast has moved on. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons transitioned from being homeschooled by her mother and learning from an on-set studio teacher to public school. She also very nearly quit acting for good, as she shared in a "get ready with me" TikTok in April 2024. "I took a bit of a break right after the show ended," she said while applying concealer, "and I thought that I would never act again in my life." A high school theater class changed that. "I was like, wait, I kind of wanna do this. And now I'm auditioning again," she said.
While we may not see her in a television show or full-length film any time soon, Anderson-Emmons is still shining on a few different stages. That theater class stuck, and one of her "Modern Family" dads even showed up to support her at her high school production of "The Burn." Jesse Tyler Ferguson posted a sweet photo of the two together. "You make a pretend papa proud," reads his caption. Anderson-Emmons has been trained in both dance and vocals, so she has plenty of skills to draw on for theater and her musical pursuits. You can catch her singing and playing guitar in LA-based band October.
Anderson-Emmons also posts comedic skits and lip syncs on TikTok and runs a food review channel, FoodMania Review, with her mother. With so many creative pursuits to keep her busy, the actor looks to be leaving Lily in the past — but we'll always have a special place in our hearts for her breakout role.