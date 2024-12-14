Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Has An Incredible Hidden Talent

The Kelce brothers are not the only ones in the family with great skills. An unknown fact about Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce's wife, is that she may have a future as a singer! The couple duet on a new song called "Loud Little Town" that is sure to become a Christmas classic. In the song, Jason and Kylie sing about the spirit of Christmas and the joy of being surrounded by loved ones. This song likely hits close to home for the couple, who announced in November 2024 that they were expecting their fourth child.

Advertisement

The emotional ballad features strings that combine the sounds of country and Christmas cheer. Kylie's sweet voice serves as a nice contrast to Jason's deep baritone vocals. And her talent as a singer is front and center as she performs harmonies with ease. The official music video for "Loud Little Town" includes a look at the couple recording the song, and Kylie takes to the microphones in the recording booth like a pro. Her voice is on full display during the song's second verse where she provides the lead vocals.

"Loud Little Town" is on the track list of "A Philly Special Christmas Party" which is third in an album series put together by Jason and his former Philadelphia Eagles teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. All profits from the Christmas albums go to benefit charities that support children living in the Philadelphia area. Special guests on this album include Stevie Nicks, Boyz II Men, and Jason's brother Travis Kelce. No appearance from Travis' pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, but maybe this will inspire Swift to feature the Kelce family on her next album!

Advertisement