Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Has An Incredible Hidden Talent
The Kelce brothers are not the only ones in the family with great skills. An unknown fact about Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce's wife, is that she may have a future as a singer! The couple duet on a new song called "Loud Little Town" that is sure to become a Christmas classic. In the song, Jason and Kylie sing about the spirit of Christmas and the joy of being surrounded by loved ones. This song likely hits close to home for the couple, who announced in November 2024 that they were expecting their fourth child.
The emotional ballad features strings that combine the sounds of country and Christmas cheer. Kylie's sweet voice serves as a nice contrast to Jason's deep baritone vocals. And her talent as a singer is front and center as she performs harmonies with ease. The official music video for "Loud Little Town" includes a look at the couple recording the song, and Kylie takes to the microphones in the recording booth like a pro. Her voice is on full display during the song's second verse where she provides the lead vocals.
"Loud Little Town" is on the track list of "A Philly Special Christmas Party" which is third in an album series put together by Jason and his former Philadelphia Eagles teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. All profits from the Christmas albums go to benefit charities that support children living in the Philadelphia area. Special guests on this album include Stevie Nicks, Boyz II Men, and Jason's brother Travis Kelce. No appearance from Travis' pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, but maybe this will inspire Swift to feature the Kelce family on her next album!
What fans are saying about Kylie Kelce's voice
Singing is a new venture for Kylie Kelce, and it looks like the public is embracing it! Fans were quick to praise her singing voice and expressed interest in wanting to hear more of her enjoyable, delicate vocals. One fan was excited to count singing as one of Kylie's many achievements and commented on the song's music video, "Of course Kylie is also a great singer! She is a superhero." Another user was quick to express how the song has become their new favorite, writing, "Kylie has a voice of an angel and their harmonies are just heavenly. This is a Christmas staple in our house already. My kids request it, because they admire Kylie so much."
While this is the first time Kylie has ever sung on an official song, her duet with her husband isn't the first time we've seen the NFL wife sing. In June 2024, she went viral for her enthusiastic performance of a Taylor Swift favorite. A video hit social media of Kylie exuberantly singing along to Swift's hit song "Love Story" with three beer pitchers in hand at the Jason Kelce Beach Bash. (And her willingness to sing a Swift song put a damper on any rumors that Swift and Kylie have a chilly relationship.) The video was soon posted to the official X, formerly Twitter, account of her husband and brother-in-law's "New Heights" podcast with the caption, "Sing it Ky!"