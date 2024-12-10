The Drama Between Martha Stewart And Netflix Doc Creator R.J. Cutler

Documentaries are often seen as a chance to celebrate an icon's legacy. But ask Martha Stewart about her Netflix documentary, and she will tell you it missed the mark. On October 30, 2024, Netflix released "Martha," a documentary by filmmaker R.J. Cutler chronicling Stewart's life and career. Critics and audiences praised the film (via Rotten Tomatoes), but Stewart was less impressed.

Speaking with The New York Times, she criticized the documentary's heavy focus on her 2004 trial and prison stint, calling it "extremely boring." Stewart also disliked Cutler's filmmaking choices, from choosing "the ugliest camera angles" to the "lousy classical score [...] that has nothing to do with me." Stewart had imagined rap music scored by her friend Snoop Dogg.

Days later, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Stewart softened her stance but continued to echo her criticisms. "The documentary is fine," she said, adding, "It left out a lot, so I'm going to talk to them about maybe doing version 2." Needless to say, Cutler doesn't agree with Stewart's assessment of his work.

