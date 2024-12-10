The Drama Between Martha Stewart And Netflix Doc Creator R.J. Cutler
Documentaries are often seen as a chance to celebrate an icon's legacy. But ask Martha Stewart about her Netflix documentary, and she will tell you it missed the mark. On October 30, 2024, Netflix released "Martha," a documentary by filmmaker R.J. Cutler chronicling Stewart's life and career. Critics and audiences praised the film (via Rotten Tomatoes), but Stewart was less impressed.
Speaking with The New York Times, she criticized the documentary's heavy focus on her 2004 trial and prison stint, calling it "extremely boring." Stewart also disliked Cutler's filmmaking choices, from choosing "the ugliest camera angles" to the "lousy classical score [...] that has nothing to do with me." Stewart had imagined rap music scored by her friend Snoop Dogg.
Days later, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Stewart softened her stance but continued to echo her criticisms. "The documentary is fine," she said, adding, "It left out a lot, so I'm going to talk to them about maybe doing version 2." Needless to say, Cutler doesn't agree with Stewart's assessment of his work.
How R.J. Cutler responded to Martha Stewart's criticisms
While Martha Stewart can't stand her own Netflix documentary, its creator, R.J. Cutler, has no regrets. As the director, Cutler was the creative force behind "Martha" and maintained authority over the final cut. He involved Stewart during the post-production process but ultimately stuck to his vision despite her criticisms. "She gave me her feedback, and she was upset that I didn't make the changes that she wanted to make. But this is the process," Cutler explained during an appearance on "The Town with Matthew Belloni" podcast.
Cutler also acknowledged that it's natural for a documentary subject to see their story differently, noting, "It wasn't surprising to me that she would've made a different film." For Cutler, the goal wasn't a polish tribute but a nuanced exploration of Stewart's life. "It's a movie, not a Wikipedia page," he told The New York Times, adding, "It's the story of an incredibly interesting human being who is complicated and visionary and brilliant."
Cutler, by his own account, is proud of the film. And despite her criticisms, Stewart also acknowledged the empowering impact of "Martha." "So many girls have already told me [...] that watching it gave them a strength that they didn't know they had," she said, adding, "That's what I wanted the documentary to be." Ultimately, Stewart's criticisms might simply reflect her perfectionist streak, reminding us that even icons can be their own harshest critics.