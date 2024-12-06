Melania Trump Accidentally Admits She Has No Love For Trump's 'Special' Dance Moves
Donald Trump seems to take any opportunity he can to bust a move, and as such, he has had plenty of awkward dancing moments over the years. The president-elect certainly isn't embarrassed by his unique style, but we can only imagine that his family may not feel the same way. Donald's Thanksgiving sing-a-long almost surely left Barron Trump wishing he stayed at NYU for the holiday, and Melania Trump reportedly begged her husband not to boogie on the campaign stage. So, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise that Melania has accidentally revealed her true feelings about those infamous moves, and let's just say, they're far from positive.
When the former first lady appeared on "Fox & Friends" on December 6, she was asked a particularly hard-hitting question: "how do you describe your husband's dance moves," per X, formerly known as Twitter. "Oh this is very special and unique dance," Melania began diplomatically. She laughed before adding, " ... I think a lot of people are copying it and everybody have fun with it." Make no mistake, though; Melania is not one of the people having fun with it. She was asked if this is how she dances, and she immediately responded, "No. I don't dance that way," before flashing a smile.
Melania Trump seemed to enjoy making fun of her husband's dancing
It's clear that Melania Trump found questions about her husband's jig humorous and that she didn't intend to go into too much detail about it. Still, the "Fox & Friends" hosts continued to dig deeper, asking if Melania "[gave] him any tips." Again, she promptly said "no" and shook her head with a smile, adding that Donald Trump formulated his signature bop "all on his own." When asked if she had ever done the moves, she insisted, "I did not," breaking into laughter again.
Despite soon heading into her second shot at being first lady, Melania has always been on the quiet side and doesn't typically give interviews or open up very much when she does. Still, when it came to poking a bit of fun at her husband's idiosyncrasies, she was clearly willing to have a laugh. So, if Donald sees this interview, he might want to take it as a sign to dial back the dancing. His wife is definitely teasing him for it — whether she wants to admit it or not.