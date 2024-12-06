Melania Trump Accidentally Admits She Has No Love For Trump's 'Special' Dance Moves

It's clear that Melania Trump found questions about her husband's jig humorous and that she didn't intend to go into too much detail about it. Still, the "Fox & Friends" hosts continued to dig deeper, asking if Melania "[gave] him any tips." Again, she promptly said "no" and shook her head with a smile, adding that Donald Trump formulated his signature bop "all on his own." When asked if she had ever done the moves, she insisted, "I did not," breaking into laughter again.

Despite soon heading into her second shot at being first lady, Melania has always been on the quiet side and doesn't typically give interviews or open up very much when she does. Still, when it came to poking a bit of fun at her husband's idiosyncrasies, she was clearly willing to have a laugh. So, if Donald sees this interview, he might want to take it as a sign to dial back the dancing. His wife is definitely teasing him for it — whether she wants to admit it or not.