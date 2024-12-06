Boris Johnson Threatens Donald Trump's Title Of Worst Hair With Wacky Professor Look

When it comes to coiffures gone wrong, the comparisons between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump go back years. In 2019, Trump's first presidential term and Johnson's tenure as prime minister created a lot of attention toward the two men's similarly mussed locks. While some assert Trump's 70s are his worst hair decade, opinions have varied on which man should have the worst hair title. However, Johnson could emerge a clear winner, based on a December 2024 photo.

As seen below, the former prime minister was spotted in Sydney, Australia, and his light blond hair had grown out a bit but looked wispy and ragged at the ends. To make matters worse, there was a divide running between his bangs up to the crown, which appeared to be rather sparse. At the time, Johnson was en route to an event in honor of his new memoir, "Unleashed." Photos from the book's official website and a promo video also show Johnson's hair looking messy and uneven. However, since his hair is tousled in multiple directions, it looks more voluminous, concealing any possible thin spots.

Based on Trump's known hair insecurities, he could be very happy for Johnson to take over the worst hair title. On more than one occasion during the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump did a hair check in the video monitors while delivering a speech, and vowed to correct wayward strands. "I don't like it. Excuse me, I'm gonna re-comb my hair," he said at a Pennsylvania rally in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter).

