Boris Johnson Threatens Donald Trump's Title Of Worst Hair With Wacky Professor Look
When it comes to coiffures gone wrong, the comparisons between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump go back years. In 2019, Trump's first presidential term and Johnson's tenure as prime minister created a lot of attention toward the two men's similarly mussed locks. While some assert Trump's 70s are his worst hair decade, opinions have varied on which man should have the worst hair title. However, Johnson could emerge a clear winner, based on a December 2024 photo.
As seen below, the former prime minister was spotted in Sydney, Australia, and his light blond hair had grown out a bit but looked wispy and ragged at the ends. To make matters worse, there was a divide running between his bangs up to the crown, which appeared to be rather sparse. At the time, Johnson was en route to an event in honor of his new memoir, "Unleashed." Photos from the book's official website and a promo video also show Johnson's hair looking messy and uneven. However, since his hair is tousled in multiple directions, it looks more voluminous, concealing any possible thin spots.
Based on Trump's known hair insecurities, he could be very happy for Johnson to take over the worst hair title. On more than one occasion during the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump did a hair check in the video monitors while delivering a speech, and vowed to correct wayward strands. "I don't like it. Excuse me, I'm gonna re-comb my hair," he said at a Pennsylvania rally in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Messy hair is a crucial part of Johnson's look
Boris Johnson has spent decades perfecting his disheveled hairdo. Back in 2003, Johnson tested out the look during a TV appearance, and the legendary style garnered tons of attention after he became London's mayor. In 2008 Johnson even earned the accolade of "best celebrity hair" in a poll (via Mirror). However, this honor could have been tongue-in-cheek, since Brylcreem, a maker of styling products, conducted the contest. Johnson's hairstyle is frequently a subject of mockery, and there was even a "Boris Johnson's Hair" account on X (formerly Twitter) dedicated to this purpose.
While Johnson himself has occasionally joked about his blasé approach to haircare, some believe he takes his unkempt style very seriously. If it's getting sparser, it could derail his quintessential look. "I almost feel sorry for him because he knows that his hair is what makes him stand out in a crowd," Sonia Purnell, Johnson's biographer informed Politico.
In contrast, Donald Trump has a reputation for being much more fastidious. Unlike Johnson, Trump's purportedly a fan of plenty of hairspray to tame his hair. "It was matted to stay put. I tapped it with my comb and it would bounce back." Amy Lasch, Trump's former hairdresser on "The Apprentice," recalled to the Mirror. However, back then Lasch believed Trump should have upped his style game and relied on pros for cuts and color. By August 2024, it appeared Trump made this change when he debuted a toned-down, more polished style.