Joe Biden's Unhinged Hairdo Suggests He's Really Checked Out After Trump's Win
With the new year fast approaching and Inauguration Day coming close behind, President Joe Biden is in the home stretch of his duties as president. And, it seems that he's got a case of senioritis as his own version of summer vacation — aka retirement — draws near. On December 5, Biden headed to his final Christmas tree lighting at the White House, and by the end of the night, his appearance led us to believe that maybe he doesn't have the energy to care about what people think anymore. And, hey — who could blame him?
Donald Trump will be returning to the White House for yet another term as president on January 20. As such, Biden has less than two months to be in charge of the United States. We all know by now that Trump probably has some of the most famously strange hair in the world and that this has been his worst hair decade yet. At the 102nd lighting of the National Christmas Tree, however, Biden gave Trump a run for his money. The president's thin, white hair was particularly long, allowing it to blow in the breeze and get increasingly mussed up throughout the night, making Biden look more and more like a modern day Albert Einstein.
Joe Biden may be eager to leave the White House
If Joe Biden's unkempt aesthetic at the Christmas tree lighting had folks thinking he looked ready to leave the White House for good, this really shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, his address after Donald Trump won the 2024 election had everyone saying the same thing: people thought he seemed happier than he'd been in a long time. And, if he really is eager to head into retirement, it's only fair. He was the oldest president to be elected back in 2020 when he was 77. Now, Trump will take that title back when he returns to office at the age of 78.
So, we can only assume that Biden is, in fact, feeling ready to head into a much lower stress phase of life, and it's easy to imagine that Trump won't be too far behind him. As far as the next two months are concerned, though, Biden may want to get a haircut to ride out the rest of his presidency.