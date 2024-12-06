Who Is Paris Jackson's Fiancé Justin Long?

Between the death of her father Michael Jackson when she was just 11 years old, estrangement from her mother Debbie Rowe until she was 15, and struggles with addiction, among other hardships, Paris Jackson's story hasn't been without its fair share of tragedy. However, Jackson's life hasn't been without plenty of bright spots, and her relationship with fiancé Justin Long indicates things could get even better for her down the road.

Advertisement

Jackson revealed on Instagram on December 6, 2024, that her partner, Long — who's not to be confused with the "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" actor of the same name — proposed to her. In the most exciting photo, which accompanied a gallery of sweet images of the two she shared to celebrate Long's birthday, Long was shown down on one knee, a ring in hand.

Jackson affectionately alluded to the proposal in the post's caption, expressing her excitement about spending their lives together. "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with," she wrote. In light of their recent proposal, some fans may wonder who Jackson's husband-to-be truly is.

Advertisement