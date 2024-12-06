Who Is Paris Jackson's Fiancé Justin Long?
Between the death of her father Michael Jackson when she was just 11 years old, estrangement from her mother Debbie Rowe until she was 15, and struggles with addiction, among other hardships, Paris Jackson's story hasn't been without its fair share of tragedy. However, Jackson's life hasn't been without plenty of bright spots, and her relationship with fiancé Justin Long indicates things could get even better for her down the road.
Jackson revealed on Instagram on December 6, 2024, that her partner, Long — who's not to be confused with the "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" actor of the same name — proposed to her. In the most exciting photo, which accompanied a gallery of sweet images of the two she shared to celebrate Long's birthday, Long was shown down on one knee, a ring in hand.
Jackson affectionately alluded to the proposal in the post's caption, expressing her excitement about spending their lives together. "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with," she wrote. In light of their recent proposal, some fans may wonder who Jackson's husband-to-be truly is.
Paris Jackson's fiance has an extensive background in music
Paris Jackson's fiancé Justin Long is a music producer based out of Los Angeles. Per Long's LinkedIn, he worked for the studio Barefoot Recording from 2013 to 2020. While he was there, he collaborated with notable bands and artists like 5 Seconds of Summer, The Wombats, Sleater Kinney, and Grace Potter, and labels including Warner Brothers as a sound engineer and studio manager. His Instagram shows he also toured with artists like Briston Maroney, Kid Bloom, and even his fiancé, Jackson, as an audio engineer.
In addition to his aforementioned duties, Long is also a songwriter and has run his own production company, Trust in Justin Productions, since May 2005. One of his songs was even featured in the FX series "Mayans" in May 2023. He's also reportedly one of Jackson's bandmates, and he recorded her singing for her 2023 collaboration with Steinza, "Blue Moon." "This song is a vibe," Long wrote on Instagram. "'Blue Moon' by @steinzaaa and @parisjackson is out now. I recorded her vocals."
He created a health and wellness app
Along with his multifaceted music background, Justin Long's LinkedIn shows he's also the mind behind a useful application for people who wish to improve their well-being. Long is responsible for developing Dayly, a habit-tracking and journaling app for IOS devices designed to promote health and wellness. "Forget about saving the world — How about saving yourself?" the app's Instagram bio reads. "More than a generic to-do list, Dayly is your very own good day recipe."
According to its App Store description, Dayly is capable of helping people overcome negative thoughts and emotions to have a better day. "If you struggle with depression, anxiety, lack of focus, ADHD, or willpower, Dayly was created to help give you a basic list of things to do that help you with something very simple but very difficult: Have a good day!" the description says.
As recently as August 2024, Long posted multiple screencaps of him using Dayly for various purposes like answering self-motivational morning questions and setting an alarm to start his morning. The app's display shows it can also serve purposes like providing reminders to drink water, take medications, and make your bed.
Jackson has an adorable nickname for him
In her December 2024 Instagram post celebrating Justin Long's birthday, Paris Jackson noticeably addressed her fiancé by a sweet nickname. "Happy birthday my sweet Blue," the message began. While Jackson hasn't offered much regarding the nickname's origins, it's just one of the many ways she's shown she's head over heels for Long since they started dating.
In the same Instagram post, Jackson shared several photos of her with her "Blue" loving life together, whether it be making funny faces and kissing each other in a photo booth, taking car and concert selfies, or snuggling up to one another and sleeping on what appears to have been a long road trip. Based on these pictures — and hopefully, many more to come following Jackson and Long's wedding day — it's apparent the two are madly in love with each other, and it seems like their union will open a bright new chapter in Jackson's relationship history.