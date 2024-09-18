This article mentions suicide, self-harm, eating disorders, addiction, and sexual assault.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, hasn't had it easy. Indeed, Paris is proof that being a celeb kid doesn't guarantee a charmed existence. Despite being the progeny of the undisputed King of Pop, her life has been blighted by a seemingly endless succession of tragedies and losses.

But Paris is nothing if not a survivor. Despite all her trauma, she's been able to use her platform to advocate for others, something which is said to be shaped by her own personal challenges. "I try to be supportive to touch on different degrees of service, not just on a grander scale," she told LVR Magazine in 2022. "The personal stuff is more day-to-day. For the bigger things, I do have a platform — and it seems pointless not to use it for something so important."

As Paris exemplifies through her healing journey, the scars of the past don't need to determine one's future. It's going to be a heartbreaking ride. This is the tragic story of Michael Jackson's daughter Paris.