Details About Jennifer Lopez's Friendship With Vanessa Hudgens

Film sets are known for sparking romance between costars, but they can create friendships as well. That's exactly what happened to Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens, who became fast friends while filming their 2018 film "Second Act." "It was amazing. I fell in love with [Lopez]," Hudgens told Hola! USA in 2018 (via Yahoo!). She later said, "She texts me and checks in on me and she's become such a friend. I'm obsessed with her." Hudgens said that Lopez and her then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez hosted Hudgens and her then-boyfriend Austin Butler for double dates. "We went to her house and she cooked for us," she said.

Advertisement

Working with Lopez was a delight for Hudgens, whose character was Lopez's character's daughter in "Second Act." "It was honestly such a magical experience," Hudgens told ET in 2018. "First off, she just completely welcomed me with open arms and took such good care of me and was just so, so sweet." Although the post was later removed, Lopez shared her admiration for her costar and friend on Instagram, captioning a photo of the two of them together, "Love this little one" while filming in 2017 (via ET).