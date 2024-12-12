Details About Jennifer Lopez's Friendship With Vanessa Hudgens
Film sets are known for sparking romance between costars, but they can create friendships as well. That's exactly what happened to Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens, who became fast friends while filming their 2018 film "Second Act." "It was amazing. I fell in love with [Lopez]," Hudgens told Hola! USA in 2018 (via Yahoo!). She later said, "She texts me and checks in on me and she's become such a friend. I'm obsessed with her." Hudgens said that Lopez and her then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez hosted Hudgens and her then-boyfriend Austin Butler for double dates. "We went to her house and she cooked for us," she said.
Working with Lopez was a delight for Hudgens, whose character was Lopez's character's daughter in "Second Act." "It was honestly such a magical experience," Hudgens told ET in 2018. "First off, she just completely welcomed me with open arms and took such good care of me and was just so, so sweet." Although the post was later removed, Lopez shared her admiration for her costar and friend on Instagram, captioning a photo of the two of them together, "Love this little one" while filming in 2017 (via ET).
Lopez and Hudgens' friendship over the years
Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer Lopez's friendship wasn't limited to just their time on set together as they've been publicly supportive of one another in the years since. "I'm so excited for [Lopez]," Hudgens told E! News in 2022 when she learned Lopez had married Ben Affleck. "I love her. She deserves the whole world, and I just love a full-circle romance. It's so cute." Unfortunately Lopez's romance with Affleck ended in divorce (and there were signs J. Lo and Affleck shouldn't have given their romance another shot), but her friendship with Hudgens endured. They were reunited at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which Hudgens hosted. She presented Lopez with the Generation Award and the two embraced on stage, as seen above.
Hudgens gave Lopez a shoutout on Instagram in 2023 in a since-deleted video. She and her now-husband Cole Tucker performed J. Lo's hit "I'm Real" for a karaoke session. "Because im obsessed w me fiancé and WE'RE REAL," she said in the video's caption (via ET). Hudgens was also considered for a role as one of Lopez's friends in her 2024 semi-auto-biographical film "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story," an out-of-the-box project where Lopez plays a fictitious version of herself. However, Hudgens did not end up with a part. In "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" documentary about the creation of the movie, it was shared that Hudgens was unavailable (via Cosmopolitan).