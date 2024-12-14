What Megan Fox's Kids Think About Her Having A Baby With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly couldn't be any more excited about adding a new member to their family. Fox announced she's pregnant with her and her boyfriend's first child on November 11, 2024, which has helped keep their on-and-off again romance alive. However, it wouldn't be the first time either has been parents. Fox already shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, MGK had his daughter, Casie, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.
Fortunately, the power couple hasn't had any trouble blending their families together. MGK has been seen spending time with Fox and her three little ones on occasion, so the trio are already very familiar with their mother's new love. Given how well everyone gets along, it's no wonder that Fox's kids are eager to meet their new sibling, which she revealed in an interview with People. "The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in," Fox said. Thankfully, the "Transformers" star, who loves being pregnant, also felt she learned a lot about giving birth thanks to her three children. With those lessons in mind, Fox knew what to do to make her fourth pregnancy a smooth process. "With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally," she said. "I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always."
Megan Fox's ex encouraged her and Machine Gun Kelly to have kids
If certain sources are to be believed, it's been a long four-year journey for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to grow their family. The two started dating in 2020 shortly after meeting each other, and their relationship developed quickly afterward, going public later that same year.
But back then, sources claimed the pair felt it was too early to start thinking about a family. "MGK and Megan aren't seriously taking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now and they're not there yet. It's too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian included," a source told Us Weekly.
However, Green, who officially divorced Fox in 2022, actually seemed enthused about the possibility of his children having another sibling. "I think that'd be amazing," he told E! News. Green also shares a child, Zane, with his current wife Sharna Burgess. "They are absolutely obsessed with Zane and so it'd be the same for them with her," Green continued. "And the reality is that it's I think it's difficult for them leaving and going over to her house because they miss him so much so to be able to go over to her house and have the same experience. There's something cool there."