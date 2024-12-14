What Megan Fox's Kids Think About Her Having A Baby With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly couldn't be any more excited about adding a new member to their family. Fox announced she's pregnant with her and her boyfriend's first child on November 11, 2024, which has helped keep their on-and-off again romance alive. However, it wouldn't be the first time either has been parents. Fox already shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, MGK had his daughter, Casie, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Advertisement

Fortunately, the power couple hasn't had any trouble blending their families together. MGK has been seen spending time with Fox and her three little ones on occasion, so the trio are already very familiar with their mother's new love. Given how well everyone gets along, it's no wonder that Fox's kids are eager to meet their new sibling, which she revealed in an interview with People. "The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in," Fox said. Thankfully, the "Transformers" star, who loves being pregnant, also felt she learned a lot about giving birth thanks to her three children. With those lessons in mind, Fox knew what to do to make her fourth pregnancy a smooth process. "With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally," she said. "I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always."

Advertisement