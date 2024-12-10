Inside Kristin Cavallari's Dating History

Kristin Cavallari is open when it comes to her love life. She had several short-lived romances with fellow reality stars, athletes, and heartthrobs like 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey and "What I Like About You" star Nick Zano before marrying former NFL player Jay Cutler. After Cavallari's relationship with Cutler crumbled, she reentered the dating scene and was linked to a string of famous men, including country singer Chase Rice. However, a video shared on the "Laguna Beach" alum's TikTok in November 2024 proved that there are some stories in Cavallari's relationship history that even the paparazzi have yet to uncover.

In their take on the "Suspect Challenge" trend, wherein participants playfully roast each other, hairstylist Justin Anderson called her out over some past celebrity flings, claiming that Cavallari's alleged dalliance with Jason Statham was her "hottest hookup." Cavallari was shocked but didn't immediately refute her friend's claim, which left many of her TikTok followers convinced it was true and had them begging her for details. Another reason why some believed Cavallari did hook up with the "Transporter" star was that in the same video, she appeared to confirm a rumor that first surfaced in 2023 that she had a fling with country superstar Morgan Wallen. While no timelines were given, Cavallari's alleged hookup with Statham, if true, may have happened before he got serious with his now-fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, whom he began dating in 2009.

While she swore off relationships with men in the public eye during a November 2024 podcast episode, Cavallari's dating history is still dominated by celebrities. Here's a look at her relationships through the years.