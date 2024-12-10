How Gwyneth Paltrow Feels About Being A Stepmother To Brad Falchuk's Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow already knew how to be a mom after raising the two kids she shared with her 'consciously uncoupled' ex-husband Chris Martin. The exes rebuilt their relationship as friends, but Paltrow wasn't accustomed to being a stepmom, a role she had to fill after getting into a life-changing relationship with Brad Falchuk. Falchuk, who is a screenwriter and producer, came with two kids that he had from a previous marriage. He and Paltrow started dating in 2014 before tying the knot in 2018, effectively combining their families.

Advertisement

On an Instagram Q&A (via People), the Oscar winner opened up about the challenges she faced becoming a stepmom for the first time. Not only was she completely lost in her new role, but Paltrow felt there was a negative stigma attached to being a stepmom that made the transition harder. "And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light," she said. "So it's kind of like trying to avoid land mines."

But a simple change of mindset helped Paltrow adjust to her new life. She just treated her kids like they were her own, until they started to basically become her own. "And now it's pretty great," she said.