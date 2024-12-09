Angelina Jolie Confirms Shiloh's True Feelings About Her Public Life (And It's Honestly A Little Sad)

Before the shine on her Tony award dimmed even a little, Angelina Jolie was back in the spotlight with her new movie, "Maria," in which she portrays opera legend Maria Callas. Jolie is slowly making her way through a media blitz, giving interviews about the film and her family's involvement in the biopic. Among other things, the Oscar winner confirmed that her two sons, Pax and Maddox, were on the set with her, assisting the director.

Advertisement

When Jolie visited the "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," in December 2024, the late-night host asked if her two eldest sons, or any of her other kids, were going to be following their mother with a career in showbiz. The actor noted that while some of her brood may be interested in a behind-the-scenes gig, none of her six children want to do anything in front of the cameras. In fact, they all desire quite the opposite.

"They really, really [...] would like to be private," Jolie explained. "Especially Shiloh [...] Not photographed, not on a thing. Her, most of all, would like privacy." The "Maleficent" star shares her daughter, who turned 18 in May 2024, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, whose once picture-perfect relationship with Jolie steadily declined until their 2016 divorce. Shiloh has understandably been in the spotlight since the day she left her mother's womb but, as Jolie pointed out, when it comes to her kids, "[Fame] wasn't their choice."

Advertisement