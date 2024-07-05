Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks

As the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was born into Hollywood royalty. Despite possessing that famous hyphenated name, however, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opts to lead an under-the-radar life and rarely makes public appearances. Her furtive and media-shy persona makes it all the more special, then, when she decides to accompany her A-list mom to red carpet events, showcasing her quirky sense of style.

Having reportedly distanced herself from dad Brad Pitt with a name change, Jolie-Pitt is proving to be a headstrong and fiercely independent young person. That independence is reflected in her approach to red carpet fashion, with the celeb progeny wearing a number of dazzling looks over the years. As a child, Jolie-Pitt was famed for her snazzy gender-neutral garb, an aesthetic that led to mom Jolie requesting the public to kindly stop making such a big deal out of her daughter's sartorial preferences. "Some kids wear capes and want to be Superman and she wants to be like her brothers," Jolie told the Daily Mail. "It's who she is. It's been a surprise to us and it's really interesting, but she's so much more than that — she's funny and sweet and pretty. But she does love a tie." Since then, Jolie-Pitt has stunned in all manner of incredible outfits. Let's take a look at them with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's most stunning red carpet looks.

