Jay-Z's Choice To Include His Kids In Disturbing Lawsuit Defense Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

This article includes discussion of sexual assault.

In October 2024, an anonymous woman filed a lawsuit alleging that rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and another unnamed male celebrity had drugged and raped her when she was 13, per court documents obtained by People. The alleged incident took place at one of Diddy's infamous New York house parties after the 2000 Video Music Awards and an unnamed female celebrity apparently also sat idly by as the two men sexually assaulted the teen. However, in December, NBC News clarified that the lawsuit had been refiled to confirm that Jay-Z was the previously unnamed male star.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney in charge of the complaint, reached out to Jay-Z to privately settle the issue with mediation before proceeding with the refiling. However, the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker vehemently denied the allegations through a statement released on his entertainment company Roc Nation's account on X, formerly known as Twitter. Jay-Z even claimed that Buzbee had used the highly-publicized nature of the lawsuit to try to coerce the rapper into giving him money to save his reputation from the false allegations.

Jay-Z also detailed how the allegations affected the three kids he shares with Beyoncé, writing, "My only heartbreak is for my family." The Grammy winner continued, "My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence." However, social media users weren't exactly impressed with Jay-Z dragging his kids into the shocking lawsuit.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).