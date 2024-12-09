Prince William's Adorable PDA Moment With Kate Has Us Swooning
Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas carol concert is always pretty uplifting, but this year's service was especially heartwarming thanks to some subtle PDA from Prince William.
On December 6, Kate, who always stuns with her Christmas-inspired ensembles at the concert, was seen greeting her husband and her children as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for some festive Christmas caroling. The princess is the host and founder of the annual event, which she founded in 2021 as a way to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to this year's Together at Christmas carol service 🎄📷: emilynashhello pic.twitter.com/DeLVZCMrXr
— HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) December 6, 2024
In a candid video supplied by Hello! magazine, a beaming William approaches his wife and gently touches her arm before leading the family — including an unexpectedly tall Prince George — over to the Kindness Tree. The gesture was brief, but it was enough to make even the Grinchiest viewer smile.
Why the touching moment was especially meaningful
The appearance helps to close the book on a particularly hard year for the royal family. In February, less than a year after his coronation, King Charles III announced that he had been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer.
While this news shocked the world, it was Kate Middleton's announcement the following month that really sent everyone into a doom spiral. On March 22, after a long and cringe-worthy period of gossip and speculation, Kate posted a heartbreaking video to her social media channels that revealed she too was battling cancer. Over the next six months, Kate underwent chemotherapy treatment and continued to stay out of the spotlight. Then, in September, she finally released another video that told everyone exactly what they wanted to hear — she had completed her treatment and was successfully recovering. In the video, we saw various shots of Kate and her family enjoying time together in Norfolk, in addition to some other touching moments with Prince William. Since then, Kate has slowly been reentering the royal fold, with her appearance at the Together at Christmas event being her most recent public outing.
As expected, her mood at the event this year was equal parts joyful and reflective. According to The Sun, Kate was heard telling singer Paloma Faith, "I didn't know this time last year it was going to be the year I've just had." That being said, it's obvious just by watching the brief Hello! magazine footage that the family has an entirely new outlook on the Christmas season — and life in general. Further evidence of their gratitude can be found in what each of them wrote on the notes they hung from the Kindness Tree. Princess Charlotte wrote to Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton: "Thank you Granny and Grandpa because they have played with me."
But where were King Charles and Queen Camilla?
Perhaps the most somber aspect of the event was the fact that neither King Charles III nor Queen Camilla were present for the festivities. It wasn't the first time the couple was absent — they were both forced to miss the gathering in 2023 as well due to prior obligations. The only difference this year is that they failed to offer a public explanation as to why they were unable to attend.
While we don't know for sure, it's likely that it has something to do with Camilla's recent struggles with a chest infection — which she announced in November. Being that it reportedly took her a while to recover, it would make sense that she wants to continue to lay low for the time being — especially considering it's flu season.
Despite not making an appearance at the carol concert, Charles and Camilla did recently release their official Christmas card, which simply wishes us "a very Happy Christmas and New Year."