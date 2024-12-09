Prince William's Adorable PDA Moment With Kate Has Us Swooning

The appearance helps to close the book on a particularly hard year for the royal family. In February, less than a year after his coronation, King Charles III announced that he had been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer.

While this news shocked the world, it was Kate Middleton's announcement the following month that really sent everyone into a doom spiral. On March 22, after a long and cringe-worthy period of gossip and speculation, Kate posted a heartbreaking video to her social media channels that revealed she too was battling cancer. Over the next six months, Kate underwent chemotherapy treatment and continued to stay out of the spotlight. Then, in September, she finally released another video that told everyone exactly what they wanted to hear — she had completed her treatment and was successfully recovering. In the video, we saw various shots of Kate and her family enjoying time together in Norfolk, in addition to some other touching moments with Prince William. Since then, Kate has slowly been reentering the royal fold, with her appearance at the Together at Christmas event being her most recent public outing.

As expected, her mood at the event this year was equal parts joyful and reflective. According to The Sun, Kate was heard telling singer Paloma Faith, "I didn't know this time last year it was going to be the year I've just had." That being said, it's obvious just by watching the brief Hello! magazine footage that the family has an entirely new outlook on the Christmas season — and life in general. Further evidence of their gratitude can be found in what each of them wrote on the notes they hung from the Kindness Tree. Princess Charlotte wrote to Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton: "Thank you Granny and Grandpa because they have played with me."