Ashley Tisdale Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Blonde Locks
Ashley Tisdale is all grown up! The Disney Channel alum traded her signature golden tresses for a more grown-up style, which is likely going to become one of Tisdale's looks that stands above the rest. The mom of two debuted her new hairdo on her Instagram Story in October 2024 while sipping on an Erewhon smoothie. The signature blondie opted for a warm brown color, accompanied by shoulder-length, wavy hair and fringed bangs. Along with the Story, she posted a selfie to her feed showing off the hairstyle with the caption, "lots of newness happening over here 🤎✂️. " Old friends of hers are totally in support of the mama makeover, as fellow "High School Musical" alum Monique Coleman commented in support, "LOVE!!!!!!!"
Although the "He Said She Said" singer has been brunette before, Tisdale's stunning hair transformation in 2024 seemed to be due to her stepping into a new era of her life. She and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed baby number two in September 2024. She posted a carousel of adorable family photos to Instagram the month after. She captioned the post, "Emerson you are everything 🦋 can't believe it's already been a month. Trying to hold on to every moment."
Tisdale and French have been married since 2014, and had their first baby, Jupiter, in March 2021.
Tisdale has been open about haircare and her alopecia areata diagnosis
Ashley Tisdale had many reasons to go dark; one of which was to get ready for the postpartum repercussions on her locks following the birth of her second child. Tisdale, who was similarly honest about her postpartum body after her first child was born, said in a video posted to Instagram that bleaching her hair contributed to those hair problems. She also discussed the extensive upkeep for her blonde hair and her mission to be nicer to her hair after years of bleaching, dying, and extensions. "As much as I love to lighten my hair I'm going to really try to keep it this color for a while," Tisdale said. Speaking about haircare, she later sang the praises of hair masks.
Another motivation for the actress to switch up her look is her diagnosis of alopecia areata. Tisdale opened up to Flow Space in a 2024 interview about her experience with the autoimmune disease. She revealed that she was in her 20s when she realized she was losing some hair. After broaching the subject with her hairstylist, she was pointed in the direction of a dermatologist, where she received the diagnosis.
She admitted that living with alopecia areata is no easy feat in terms of self-image, but learning how to treat the disease and having friends and family in your corner makes the weight feel less heavy. Tisdale told the outlet, "Their support can make you feel like you're not alone. I've learned that it truly does take a village — so look for yours and don't be shy about asking for support."