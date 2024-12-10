Ashley Tisdale Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Blonde Locks

Ashley Tisdale is all grown up! The Disney Channel alum traded her signature golden tresses for a more grown-up style, which is likely going to become one of Tisdale's looks that stands above the rest. The mom of two debuted her new hairdo on her Instagram Story in October 2024 while sipping on an Erewhon smoothie. The signature blondie opted for a warm brown color, accompanied by shoulder-length, wavy hair and fringed bangs. Along with the Story, she posted a selfie to her feed showing off the hairstyle with the caption, "lots of newness happening over here 🤎✂️. " Old friends of hers are totally in support of the mama makeover, as fellow "High School Musical" alum Monique Coleman commented in support, "LOVE!!!!!!!"

Although the "He Said She Said" singer has been brunette before, Tisdale's stunning hair transformation in 2024 seemed to be due to her stepping into a new era of her life. She and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed baby number two in September 2024. She posted a carousel of adorable family photos to Instagram the month after. She captioned the post, "Emerson you are everything 🦋 can't believe it's already been a month. Trying to hold on to every moment."

Tisdale and French have been married since 2014, and had their first baby, Jupiter, in March 2021.