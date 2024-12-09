Hallmark's Wes Brown Confirms To Us What Everyone Suspected About Lacey Chabert
Wes Brown is touted as Hallmark royalty, and he wears his crown proudly. The actor now gets to add reality star on his resume, seeing as he's Hallmark's host of their newest series "Ready, Set, Glow!" It showcases the biggest and brightest holiday decorations across the country, so it seems like a natural transition from his "Haul Out the Holly" character, the holiday decor-obsessed HOA president, Jared.
"Haul Out the Holly," which stars Brown and Lacey Chabert, is beloved not only by die-hard Hallmark fans, but also by someone in the star's own home. According to Brown, who spoke exclusively with The List, his daughter Merribeth — whom he shares with his wife, Amanda — adores the film, even claiming it to be her favorite of his movies. Hilariously enough, it's not because her dad is the star. "She loved 'Haul Out the Holly,' because she really loves Lacey Chabert," Brown told us.
According to the actor, his teenage daughter fell in love with Chabert when she saw her play Gretchen Wieners in the original "Mean Girls" movie, prompting her to insist that she meet her father's co-star. About Chabert, Brown said, "Lacey's the sweetest person in the world," which is not a shock to most. Her former "Party of Five" co-star Marla Sokoloff recently told The List how much she loves Chabert. "She is just the most amazing human," Sokoloff revealed.
Wes Brown's daughter is surprised by his fame, knowing Lacey Chabert
Even though she's seen him on TV, it seems like Wes Brown's daughter Merribeth still gets surprised over how famous her dad really is. Brown told The List that Merribeth was shocked to learn he was buddies with her favorite "Mean Girls" star. "She was like, 'You know Lacey Chabert?' I'm like, 'I've known Lacey Chabert for a very long time. How do you not know this?'" he told us.
Brown also admitted that it doesn't look like Merribeth will be stepping into his shoes, as she's not that interested in acting. However, the star's daughter got an exclusive opportunity to be a part of one of her father's films. Merribeth played a small role in the movie "Sweet Pecan Summer," which Brown told Southern Living was based on his wife's Southern upbringing. The film's director, Dustin Rikert, quietly captured a sweet moment between Brown and Merribeth while the two of them were playing catch on set. "I'll have that forever," Brown said of the recorded memory.
While the star said he tried to get his daughter on "Ready, Set, Glow!" Merribeth doesn't seem at all invested in her acting career, making her feature in "Sweet Pecan Summer" a fleeting moment in the dramatics for her. "It's definitely not probably a world for everyone, probably for most people, probably not going to be for her," said Brown. "But who knows? 15-year-old's minds change all the time."