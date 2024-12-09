Hallmark's Wes Brown Confirms To Us What Everyone Suspected About Lacey Chabert

Wes Brown is touted as Hallmark royalty, and he wears his crown proudly. The actor now gets to add reality star on his resume, seeing as he's Hallmark's host of their newest series "Ready, Set, Glow!" It showcases the biggest and brightest holiday decorations across the country, so it seems like a natural transition from his "Haul Out the Holly" character, the holiday decor-obsessed HOA president, Jared.

"Haul Out the Holly," which stars Brown and Lacey Chabert, is beloved not only by die-hard Hallmark fans, but also by someone in the star's own home. According to Brown, who spoke exclusively with The List, his daughter Merribeth — whom he shares with his wife, Amanda — adores the film, even claiming it to be her favorite of his movies. Hilariously enough, it's not because her dad is the star. "She loved 'Haul Out the Holly,' because she really loves Lacey Chabert," Brown told us.

According to the actor, his teenage daughter fell in love with Chabert when she saw her play Gretchen Wieners in the original "Mean Girls" movie, prompting her to insist that she meet her father's co-star. About Chabert, Brown said, "Lacey's the sweetest person in the world," which is not a shock to most. Her former "Party of Five" co-star Marla Sokoloff recently told The List how much she loves Chabert. "She is just the most amazing human," Sokoloff revealed.

