Don Jr.'s Rumored Mistress Restarts Gossip Mill & Kimberly Guilfoyle Must Be Fuming
The plot is thickening when it comes to the rumored affair between Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson. The incoming first son and the Florida model/socialite have been spotted getting a little too cozy to be considered just good friends lately, and the chatter ramped up when Anderson showed off a bouquet from a mystery suitor on Election Day 2024. The latest grist for the rumor mill was added on the socialite's December 9 birthday, when she posted an Instagram Story of yet another gorgeous floral arrangement. The accompanying card — with the sender's name cleverly hidden — read: "Many Have Said You're Aging Out But I Think You're Perfect...Happy Birthday!"
Anderson commented, "Tough but fair," with a tongue-out-laughing face emoji. Adding to the intrigue, she posted another photo to her Stories a day prior: A waist-down selfie showing the Florida native carrying a hunting rifle, with ammunition in the pocket of her jacket. It just so happens that Don Jr. is also an avid hunter. While there's no proof he accompanied Anderson on the outing, the pic doesn't exactly deny the possibility either.
And just to toss another clue into the mix, Anderson also reposted the birthday greeting she got from her good friend Vanessa Trump, embellishing it with hearts and flags representing Vanessa's Danish heritage and her own Swedish background. If Vanessa has an issue with her ex possibly getting too close to one of her own gal pals, she certainly isn't advertising it online. Naturally, the one who's likely to be feeling the burn most is the official woman in Don Jr.'s life. Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't addressed the rumors directly, but there are continued signs of trouble between the political power couple.
Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's social media feeds hint at trouble behind the scenes
Bettina Anderson's latest photos don't prove anything, of course. In fact, there's a good chance that the mysterious flower-sender was a new man in her life, in which case the model's post could either be a little jab at the gossipers, or a bigger one at Donald Trump Jr. to show him what he's missing. But if indeed the birthday bouquet was from the 47th president's son, that would be yet another red flag in Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship that we just can't ignore. The celebrity couple lives together and has been engaged since 2020, but they've yet to set a date, which is truly baffling. It's not as though they need to save up enough money for a wedding, and their combined six children (he has five; she has one) are old enough to understand that Mom and Dad have moved on from their past marriages.
Another telling hint comes from the couple's strangely discordant Instagram pages. Guilfoyle's feed has been almost entirely devoted to the president-elect and his policies (spoiler alert: She's a fan). But, the only pics the former Fox News host has posted of herself and her fiancé in recent weeks are two group shots from Mar-a-Lago on election night — and the two notably didn't even stand together.
Don Jr. has been similarly shy about sharing personal images, and the ones he does post don't feature the woman he plans to wed. Don Jr. did, however, spend both Halloween and Thanksgiving with his ex, Vanessa Trump. With Christmas fast approaching it would be wise to keep an eye on Anderson's social media. Will she be sending sly mistletoe wishes, or revealing another bunch of posies under the tree from a mysterious admirer?