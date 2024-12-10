Don Jr.'s Rumored Mistress Restarts Gossip Mill & Kimberly Guilfoyle Must Be Fuming

The plot is thickening when it comes to the rumored affair between Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson. The incoming first son and the Florida model/socialite have been spotted getting a little too cozy to be considered just good friends lately, and the chatter ramped up when Anderson showed off a bouquet from a mystery suitor on Election Day 2024. The latest grist for the rumor mill was added on the socialite's December 9 birthday, when she posted an Instagram Story of yet another gorgeous floral arrangement. The accompanying card — with the sender's name cleverly hidden — read: "Many Have Said You're Aging Out But I Think You're Perfect...Happy Birthday!"

Advertisement

Anderson commented, "Tough but fair," with a tongue-out-laughing face emoji. Adding to the intrigue, she posted another photo to her Stories a day prior: A waist-down selfie showing the Florida native carrying a hunting rifle, with ammunition in the pocket of her jacket. It just so happens that Don Jr. is also an avid hunter. While there's no proof he accompanied Anderson on the outing, the pic doesn't exactly deny the possibility either.

And just to toss another clue into the mix, Anderson also reposted the birthday greeting she got from her good friend Vanessa Trump, embellishing it with hearts and flags representing Vanessa's Danish heritage and her own Swedish background. If Vanessa has an issue with her ex possibly getting too close to one of her own gal pals, she certainly isn't advertising it online. Naturally, the one who's likely to be feeling the burn most is the official woman in Don Jr.'s life. Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't addressed the rumors directly, but there are continued signs of trouble between the political power couple.

Advertisement