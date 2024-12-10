Alina Habba's New Role In Trump's White House Team Has Everyone Going After Her Record
Upon winning the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump immediately began calling upon his closest comrades to join him in leading the country for the next four years. Reality star Dr. Mehmet Oz was appointed the administrator for Medicare/Medicaid, while Kristi Noem became the Secretary of Homeland Security. Then, Trump beckoned another familiar face to help guide him in all things legal: Alina Habba. The divisive politician selected his equally controversial lawyer to serve on Trump's incoming White House team as Counselor to the President. When he announced Habba's exciting new position on Truth Social, she quickly re-posted it on X, formerly known as Twitter. Trump declared his faithful attorney "unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve," pointing out that she's stood "with me through numerous 'trials,' battles, and countless days in Court."
It's true that Habba has been representing Trump for even longer than you might have thought — but she hasn't necessarily been doing a great job at being his lawyer. Those who remember the president-elect is a convicted felon will also recall Habba as a visible figure on his legal team. She was with Trump for his civil fraud case, and his hush-money trial. Habba was also in the news on a regular basis when she continuously clashed with the judge during E. Jean Carroll's civil lawsuit case against the divisive politician for alleged sexual assault. It's worth noting that the former "Apprentice" host was convicted and/or fined in each of the high-profile cases in which she represented him, and as such Habba has been called out for being Trump's worst lawyer on numerous occasions; a fact the public has undoubtedly not forgotten amid news of her upcoming White House job.
Habba hasn't exactly shown off her great legal mind
It's worth noting that as Counsel to the President, Alina Habba will be taking on a major role in the administration. In addition to advising Donald Trump on myriad legal matters specifically related to the office of president, his controversial lawyer will also be the liaison between the White House and the Department of Justice, aid in judicial selections, and deal with anyone who files a lawsuit against Trump while he's in office. When Habba shared her boss's announcement about her new title on X, many users offered their congratulations. Several others, however, were quick to argue that her lack of success in the legal world makes Habba ineligible for the job.
As one observed, "Alina Habba has consistently failed in every venture she has undertaken for President Trump. There is no reason she should be serving as counsel to the President." The staunch Trump loyalist declared it to be the "honor of my life," but even her joy over being a key part of his dream team wasn't enough to placate the naysayers. "Alina Habba was his lawyer when he was ordered to pay $83 million for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll," asserted one X user with regard to Habba's less-than-stellar record. They added, "She was also his lawyer when he was ordered to pay more than $350 million for business fraud. Trump is f***ed."