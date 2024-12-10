Alina Habba's New Role In Trump's White House Team Has Everyone Going After Her Record

Upon winning the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump immediately began calling upon his closest comrades to join him in leading the country for the next four years. Reality star Dr. Mehmet Oz was appointed the administrator for Medicare/Medicaid, while Kristi Noem became the Secretary of Homeland Security. Then, Trump beckoned another familiar face to help guide him in all things legal: Alina Habba. The divisive politician selected his equally controversial lawyer to serve on Trump's incoming White House team as Counselor to the President. When he announced Habba's exciting new position on Truth Social, she quickly re-posted it on X, formerly known as Twitter. Trump declared his faithful attorney "unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve," pointing out that she's stood "with me through numerous 'trials,' battles, and countless days in Court."

It's true that Habba has been representing Trump for even longer than you might have thought — but she hasn't necessarily been doing a great job at being his lawyer. Those who remember the president-elect is a convicted felon will also recall Habba as a visible figure on his legal team. She was with Trump for his civil fraud case, and his hush-money trial. Habba was also in the news on a regular basis when she continuously clashed with the judge during E. Jean Carroll's civil lawsuit case against the divisive politician for alleged sexual assault. It's worth noting that the former "Apprentice" host was convicted and/or fined in each of the high-profile cases in which she represented him, and as such Habba has been called out for being Trump's worst lawyer on numerous occasions; a fact the public has undoubtedly not forgotten amid news of her upcoming White House job.

