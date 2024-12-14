The Real Reason Val Kilmer Called It Quits With Cher

Cher and Val Kilmer struck up an instant connection from the moment they first laid eyes on each other. Speaking to People in 2021, the "Believe" hitmaker shared that her friend threw her a birthday party back in the 1980s and made it extra special by inviting Kilmer along. Cher fondly recalled how they bonded over their similar sense of humor and quickly became friends. However, their relationship blossomed into a romance before they knew it. The Grammy winner admitted that it remained incredibly dear to her heart, reasoning, "Our sense of humor, and what we would put up with from one another, was more than I think I've ever had with any other guy." She also noted that they were in awe of each other's talent. Unfortunately, their solid foundation wasn't strong enough to stand the test of time.

While discussing her starry relationship history on "The Howard Stern Show," in 2024, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" hitmaker acknowledged that it was rare for her to ever be the one to get dumped. However, the "Top Gun" star completely broke her heart, with Cher confessing, "I was madly in love with Val Kilmer, and he left [...] because sometimes you're only meant to stay with someone for so long. Val was really young." It's worth noting that the couple has a 13-year age gap, with the singer being in her 30s at the time while her beau was in his early 20s. Ultimately, though, no amount of heartache could tear Cher apart from Kilmer, and the pair eventually returned to their roots and became close friends again.

