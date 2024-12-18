The Lavish Life Of Natalia Bryant
Over the years, Natalia Bryant has had a stunning transformation. The eldest daughter of the late legendary Laker basketball player, Kobe Bryant, and his wife, the equally stunning Vanessa Bryant, Natalia has grown up in front of the spotlight. Unsurprisingly, that spotlight has always revealed an enviable upbringing. Kobe was one of the biggest basketball stars in the world, and throughout his career, he built an empire for himself and his family. At the time of Kobe's death, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that he was worth $600 million.
Though, tragically, Kobe is no longer here, his legacy remains, and that includes the money he made while he was living. Before he died, though, Kobe instilled in Natalia a strong work ethic. For example, Natalia chose IMG Models to represent her in 2021 and has been steadily building a successful career in the fashion industry ever since. Between her late father's money and what she's now earning through her own work, Natalia Bryant lives a very lavish life.
Natalia Bryant grew up in gorgeous mansions
Natalia Bryant has been ballin' since birth. By the time she was born, her father was already quite a few years into his career as a Los Angeles Laker, and he made sure the entire family was living like all-stars. It's unclear which home Kobe, Natalia, and the rest of the family used as their primary residence — over the course of his life, Kobe owned multiple properties that any family would be thrilled to live in — but every single property was stunning, large, and expensive. For example, by 2013, Kobe and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, owned three different homes in the Newport Beach, California area, and one of them sold early that year for $3.2 million. The couple's second home, an 8,741-square-foot home in the Newport Coast community, sold for just over $6.1 million in 2015.
However, it seems that the Bryant family's primary residence for much of Natalia's childhood was their third Newport Beach home. This four-story Pelican Crest estate was 15,760 square feet, was custom built, and had both private gates on the property and a set to enter the community. The home was seemingly Kobe and company's largest home, and the late NBA star often chartered helicopter flights from the property to various destinations across Los Angeles. Kobe and Vanessa also owned a $2 million Irvine property, which Vanessa sold just months after Kobe's death. Whichever home they raised Natalia in was certainly something spectacular.
She attended a pricey private high school
Natalia Bryant got a quality education. Or at least she should have, given what her parents paid for it. In 2021, Natalia graduated from Sage Hill School, a pricey private high school in Newport Coast, California. Tuition for Sage Hill for the 2024-2025 school year was $53,770. Although Natalia did not attend that year, the tuition likely wasn't much less while she was enrolled. Upon Natalia's graduation, her mother, Vanessa Bryant, shared a photo of Natalia in her gown and holding her cap, the latter of which was adorned with a University of Southern California design, as that's where Natalia attended college. "Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you," Vanessa wished her daughter in another post.
As noted, Natalia later attended USC, a college with a very low acceptance rate and a very high tuition cost. For a student to attend USC in the 2024-2025 school year, it cost anywhere from $83,191 to $95,225, depending on where the student lived. While that figure was before scholarships and/or financial aid, it was still a high price, and it's likely that Natalia wasn't eligible for any financial aid. Unless she received some scholarships, Natalia was attending USC at full price. To make Natalia's college experience even more elite, she roomed with Storm Reid, one of the stars of HBO's hit series "Euphoria." Still, Natalia studied film at school and said she felt her college experience was normal. 'It was everything I expected and honestly more. It was just everything, so I'm so happy to be with everybody that I like. I've just loved everyone that I've met," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2022.
Natalia Bryant models for worldwide brands
While Natalia Bryant certainly has an inherited love for sports, she's also got a creative side, and she's been expressing it through modeling. In 2021, Bryant signed a contract with IMG Models, a well-respected agency that represents models such as Gisele Bündchen and Heidi Klum. "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively, Bryant said in a statement after the news was announced, per Women's Wear Daily.
Bryant has already made a splash in the industry, and it seems that she only takes work with well-known luxury brands. In 2023, Bryant posed for Ugg and, later that year, she posted an ad for Chanel. Bryant has also been the face of a Victoria's Secret Pink campaign, as well as Isabel Marant. Making Bryant's work even more elite, modeling has never been her top priority — it's more of a fun side gig. "You meet so many different people," Bryant said of modeling in an interview with Town & Country. "It makes the world feel smaller." The young star also likes the collaborative aspect of modeling, and she sees it as a way for different people to come together and tell a story.
She frequently travels for work
Natalia Bryant's modeling work hasn't been limited to ad campaigns — she's walked the runway, too. Natalia made her runway debut in 2023, walking in a Versace show. "I was completely terrified," Natalia said to Town & Country of the experience. But she was quickly turned on. "I remember after I walked I turned to someone and said, 'Oh my god, let's do that again!'" she added. One thing about modeling, especially the runway, is that it takes those in the industry around the world. For the Versace show, for example, Natalia traveled to Milan, Italy. And even when Natalia isn't actively working, she's still traveling for fashion. In 2024, she made it to a Ralph Lauren fashion show in Bridgehampton, New York.
As noted, modeling isn't Natalia's main career track — she's attending USC for film school, a career path that could take her to even more corners of the world. Natalia learned much of what she knows about film from her father, and she has big dreams for her film career, hoping to win an Oscar one day just like Kobe did. "My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we'd go on movie marathons," Natalia shared in an interview for IMG Models. "It's just things like that ... It just really inspired me and I was like, 'I want to do this forever,'" Natalia said, explaining that she and Kobe discussed films while they traveled.
Natalia Bryant takes vacations around the world with her family
Natalia Bryant has traveled all over the world, and she's been doing so since she was a kid. While she's become more accustomed to work trips in recent years, she has also enjoyed plenty of vacations with her family. In 2021, Natalia traveled with her mother, Vanessa Bryant, and her younger sisters, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant, to Jamaica. The girls spent time with Kobe Bryant's family while there. Later that year, they also fit in a trip to France. In 2023, the Bryant girls traveled to Europe, spending some time in Italy, and touring Spain, where they got to catch up with Kobe's friend and former teammate Pau Gasol. The family is also fond of taking ski trips. And while they don't tend to disclose where they're at, Natalia and her family have to travel at least somewhat of a distance from their home in Southern California to find snow.
Of all the places Natalia has been, one city stands out among the rest: Paris. "I just love the ambiance there, and I love the people there, and I just love the Parisian aesthetic," Natalia said of the famed city in an interview for IGM Models. The model recalled being in Paris when she was just 4 years old and eating crepes the entire trip, noting that the more she visited the city, the more she loved it.
She sits courtside at basketball games
The daughter of one of the greatest basketball players to ever live, Natalia Bryant has been basketball royalty since birth, and with that has come multiple unique experiences. While Kobe Bryant was still playing, Natalia and her mother and sisters were often seen sitting courtside at Laker games, cheering on their father. In 2013, Natalia went with Kobe to Houston, Texas to attend some All-Star weekend events. "It's beyond special. I was just excited that she actually wanted to come to work with me today," Kobe said of having Natalia with him for the experience, per USA Today. Since Kobe's retirement and death, Natalia hasn't been at quite as many NBA games, but she and her family have been very supportive of the women's game, just as Kobe was. In 2024, Natalia, Vanessa Bryant, and Natalia's younger sisters attended the WNBA All-Star game, sitting courtside and chatting with league stars like Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu, and Caitlin Clark.
Natalia has gotten other unique experiences thanks to Kobe's status as a Los Angeles sports legend. In 2023, Natalia threw out the opening pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Lakers Night. She, her mother, and her sisters accepted a $100,000 check from the Dodgers for their family's charitable organization, the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. "Thank you for having us and supporting [the foundation]," Vanessa said on Instagram after the game.
She had a star-studded 21st birthday party
Natalia Bryant celebrated her 21st birthday in style. The model wore a gorgeous red mini dress for the occasion and had loads of celebrities join her and her mother, Vanessa Bryant, at a modern, industrial venue. Among the celebrities were model Winnie Harlow; singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara; NFL star Russell Wilson; NBA star Pau Gasol and his wife, Cat Gasol; and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu. Natalia's party was replete with shots, sparklers, and a two-tiered heart-shaped cake. Vanessa further marked the occasion by posting a collage of photos of her daughter to Instagram. "We love you so much!!!! You are what every parent hopes and prays for. You are such a beautiful, strong, smart, loving young woman with the kindest soul and I am so proud to be your mommy!" Vanessa said.
While the number of celebrities who made it to Natalia's birthday is impressive, it's certainly not an exhaustive list of famous people she knows well. Natalia has also spent time with Taylor Swift over the years; Kobe Bryant was a friend and fan of Swift and even stepped on stage one night during Swift's "1989 World Tour." Natalia has seen Swift in concert multiple times, and she, her mother, and her sisters caught up with the singer backstage in 2023 during her "Eras World Tour." Natalia also has a deep relationship with Beyoncé. Kobe was close with both Beyoncé and Jay-Z while he was still alive, and Natalia has formed her own relationship with the superstar over the years, modeling for Beyoncé's brand Ivy Park, interning for her ahead of her "Renaissance World Tour," and attending her show in Los Angeles in 2023.
Natalia Bryant is a regular at swanky Hollywood events
Long before Natalia Bryant turned 21, she was attending Hollywood parties that only the most elite are invited to. In 2021, at just 18 years old, Natalia was invited to the Met Gala. Although it may seem like every celebrity in Hollywood gets to go to this event, it's quite the opposite. Only a few hundred people are let in the doors each year, and that includes a slew of people whose personal lives aren't national news. Most invitees consider it an honor to be on the guest list. When Natalia went, the young star wore a special look made by Conner Ives. "This dress was originally a centerpiece in the costume exhibit," Ives said on Instagram of Natalia's dress.
Another rather exclusive event Natalia has attended is the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Though not quite as exclusive as the Oscars themselves, the Vanity Fair after party is one of the hottest places for celebrities to be on Oscar night. In 2023, Natalia enjoyed the evening out with her mother, Vanessa Bryant, but the year before, the model flew solo. And as she shared with Entertainment Tonight, it was an event she'd been looking forward to attending for quite some time. "I'm so excited because [my parents] talked about [the] Vanity Fair [party] all the time. My mom, she's so excited for me to come here. It made me more excited to be here," Natalia said.
She wears expensive brands
Natalia Bryant has a very sure sense of her personal style. She always has. "My whole life, I've looked up to my parents and their style. Both are very different, of course, but I find myself taking a bit from both of them," Bryant said in an interview with Fashionista. "On one hand, my dad mostly wore athleisure, but still made it a point to look his best. Growing up, I always went shopping with my mom. I always looked to her for fashion advice, and still do, to this day."
These days, Natalia wears clothing from some of the best designers in the game. The young model has been spotted in outfits from Lacoste, Isabel Marant, Boss, and Versace, among others. The model also regularly sports pieces she purchased through Revolve, as Natalia is an ambassador for the online clothing company. Natalia has also worn custom pieces made just for her. In 2024, she wore a pair of pants made by fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk. Juszczyk created the pants from old Kobe Bryant jerseys, which Natalia fittingly sported at the second annual Mamba League Invitational. Natalia joined an elite list of celebrities who've worn Juszczyk's pieces, including Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Taylor Lautner.
Natalia Bryant is involved in her family's charitable giving
Although it took some time for the cause of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash to finally be revealed, his family honored his and Gianna Bryant's memory by creating the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The organization aims to help underserved athletes, and all of the remaining members of the Byrant family have taken an active role in furthering the foundation's mission, including Natalia Bryant. Natalia regularly models merchandise for the foundation, and she attends its major events and accepts donations on its behalf, continuing the work that Kobe cared deeply about.
Natalia tries to honor her father's memory in other ways, too. "In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can. [And] understanding that there's no expectation that I should have for each stage of life. I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there's no finish line," Natalia said in an interview with Town & Country. "You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge ... The job's never done."