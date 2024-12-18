The Lavish Life Of Natalia Bryant

Natalia Bryant got a quality education. Or at least she should have, given what her parents paid for it. In 2021, Natalia graduated from Sage Hill School, a pricey private high school in Newport Coast, California. Tuition for Sage Hill for the 2024-2025 school year was $53,770. Although Natalia did not attend that year, the tuition likely wasn't much less while she was enrolled. Upon Natalia's graduation, her mother, Vanessa Bryant, shared a photo of Natalia in her gown and holding her cap, the latter of which was adorned with a University of Southern California design, as that's where Natalia attended college. "Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you," Vanessa wished her daughter in another post.

As noted, Natalia later attended USC, a college with a very low acceptance rate and a very high tuition cost. For a student to attend USC in the 2024-2025 school year, it cost anywhere from $83,191 to $95,225, depending on where the student lived. While that figure was before scholarships and/or financial aid, it was still a high price, and it's likely that Natalia wasn't eligible for any financial aid. Unless she received some scholarships, Natalia was attending USC at full price. To make Natalia's college experience even more elite, she roomed with Storm Reid, one of the stars of HBO's hit series "Euphoria." Still, Natalia studied film at school and said she felt her college experience was normal. 'It was everything I expected and honestly more. It was just everything, so I'm so happy to be with everybody that I like. I've just loved everyone that I've met," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2022.

