Elon Musk Gives Himself Cringey Title In Trump's Administration (Because Donald Won't)

There may be trouble in paradise with newfound besties Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The BFFs have seemingly been inseparable during the final leg of the presidential election campaign, as well as the month after Trump won the election. All that time together, however, hasn't yielded the SpaceX founder an important title from the President-elect — but it has resulted in Trump accidentally confirming Musk is getting super annoying.

While Trump did name Musk as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, a new entity he and Vivek Ramaswamy will be running (via Reuters), he didn't bestow an official title to the Tesla CEO. Musk presumably felt that enough time had passed, so he decided to give himself a title as part of Trump's administration. According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk said his title is "Volunteer IT Consultant." It's unclear if his role is actually a volunteer one, or one that's paid (per Daily Mail), but either way, it's not like Musk needs the extra money. Even though he's currently having money troubles, he is still one of the richest people in the world.

Also in his tweet, Musk explained how terrible the federal government's technology setup is. "Need to fix the IT infrastructure in order to make government work. This is a grind & hardly glorious, but we can't make government efficient & fix the deficit if the computers don't work," he wrote.

