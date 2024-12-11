Trump's Meeting With Prince William Calls Melania's Friendship With King Charles Into Question

In December 2024, president-elect Donald Trump met with Prince William in Paris, France amidst the backdrop of the Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening. During a conversation between the two, Trump asked William about his father King Charles' health and his cancer crisis. Trump's inquiry has ignited questions amongst the public regarding Melania Trump's supposed friendship with King Charles. Melania claimed in her autobiography that she and Charles would often write letters to each other, and it could be inferred that this declaration may be false since her husband did not know the state of the king's health.

In her memoir, simply titled "Melania," the incoming first lady detailed a dinner with the royal family where she was treated like gold by the queen and ended up forging a special relationship with King Charles. "As we bid farewell to Her Majesty, we extended a cordial invitation for her return visit to the United States. She expressed her gratitude with a warm smile," Melania wrote describing their dining experience with the royal family at the U.S. ambassador's residence. "Sadly, Her Majesty wasn't able to visit with us again before her death in 2022, but our friendship with the Royal Family continues, and we exchange letters with King Charles to this day."