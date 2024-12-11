Trump's Meeting With Prince William Calls Melania's Friendship With King Charles Into Question
In December 2024, president-elect Donald Trump met with Prince William in Paris, France amidst the backdrop of the Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening. During a conversation between the two, Trump asked William about his father King Charles' health and his cancer crisis. Trump's inquiry has ignited questions amongst the public regarding Melania Trump's supposed friendship with King Charles. Melania claimed in her autobiography that she and Charles would often write letters to each other, and it could be inferred that this declaration may be false since her husband did not know the state of the king's health.
In her memoir, simply titled "Melania," the incoming first lady detailed a dinner with the royal family where she was treated like gold by the queen and ended up forging a special relationship with King Charles. "As we bid farewell to Her Majesty, we extended a cordial invitation for her return visit to the United States. She expressed her gratitude with a warm smile," Melania wrote describing their dining experience with the royal family at the U.S. ambassador's residence. "Sadly, Her Majesty wasn't able to visit with us again before her death in 2022, but our friendship with the Royal Family continues, and we exchange letters with King Charles to this day."
What did Prince William say to Donald Trump about King Charles' health?
During Donald Trump's chat with Prince William, the latter informed the president-elect about both Kate Middleton and King Charles' battles with cancer. Middleton's cancer diagnosis occurred in January 2024, and she underwent preventive chemotherapy treatment. Meanwhile, King Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced in February 2024 after he underwent a prostate procedure. Trump spoke to the New York Post about his conversation with William and noted that Charles was putting up a great fight. "I had a great talk with the prince. And I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad," Trump stated. "We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."
Since writing about her pen pal relationship with King Charles in her memoir, there haven't been many details regarding their supposed connection. It is not clear if Melania was present at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, or if she's aware of Charles' current condition, but it seems a bit strange that she wouldn't keep her husband updated if she is so close with the king. However, it is possible that Melania did tell Donald an update about King Charles, and he just didn't listen.