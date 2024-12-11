Trump Breaks Up With Kimberly Guilfoyle For Don Jr. (And We Have Secondhand Embarrassment)
We haven't been able to ignore the red flags in Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship, which have been waving for months. Lately, the former Fox News host's social media feed has been lacking in loved-up pics of herself and her fiancé, while Don Jr.'s own Instagram confirmed that he spent both Halloween and Thanksgiving without Guilfoyle. Then, on December 10, 2024, came the biggest piece of evidence to date: The Daily Mail published photos showing Don Jr. with Bettina Anderson, the socialite he's long been rumored to be seeing on the sly (or out in public if you live in Florida). Far from avoiding the cameras, the couple was seen holding hands tightly as they and another couple left a Palm Beach restaurant after an apparent double date. This came not long after Anderson posted a photo of a birthday bouquet she'd received from a mysterious suitor.
The reaction from Team Trump was swift and surprising. Later that evening, president-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce: "Today, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Guilfoyle as the United States Ambassador to Greece." Her background as a lawyer and media figure, the divisive politician added, "make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad." Don Jr. reacted to the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, by gushing, "I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First." Tellingly, though, the president elect's son made no mention of her being his future wife, nor did he even express his love for her. And Donald's well-timed move left no doubt about where his loyalties lie.
Is Guilfoyle's new job a reward for her silence?
Despite some unnamed sources swearing that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle could get married at the White House following his father's inauguration, don't expect an invite in the mail any time soon. Even Donald Trump himself seemingly acknowledged this in his announcement about appointing Guilfoyle as the ambassador to Greece. The president-elect notably referred to her as "a close friend and ally," rather than his "future daughter-in-law." In fact, the entire situation looks suspiciously like damage control on Donald's part. The divisive politician isn't about to break ties with his eldest child over his infidelity — especially since he knows a little something about the subject himself. But Donald couldn't ask Guilfoyle to slip away quietly, either. For one thing, she's one of his biggest champions, and loyalty is a quality he respects and rewards.
More significantly, Donald knows that the former Fox News host probably wouldn't take kindly to being pushed aside. As a source explained to Radar Online, "The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do." Given her media experience, she has the potential to sling some sticky mud at her ex-fiancé and his kin on talk shows, on her own podcast, or even in a tell-all memoir that could rival Prince Harry's "Spare" for shock value. Suffice it to say that appointing Guilfoyle to an ambassadorship is a smart arrangement for everyone concerned.
She'll remain connected to the family, but in a less visible fashion, attending Mar-a-Lago events but not formal White House dinners. Being in Greece for extended periods also means less chance of her running into Don Jr. Still, it's hard not to feel embarrassed for the woman who waited four years for her engagement to progress to marriage.