Trump Breaks Up With Kimberly Guilfoyle For Don Jr. (And We Have Secondhand Embarrassment)

Despite some unnamed sources swearing that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle could get married at the White House following his father's inauguration, don't expect an invite in the mail any time soon. Even Donald Trump himself seemingly acknowledged this in his announcement about appointing Guilfoyle as the ambassador to Greece. The president-elect notably referred to her as "a close friend and ally," rather than his "future daughter-in-law." In fact, the entire situation looks suspiciously like damage control on Donald's part. The divisive politician isn't about to break ties with his eldest child over his infidelity — especially since he knows a little something about the subject himself. But Donald couldn't ask Guilfoyle to slip away quietly, either. For one thing, she's one of his biggest champions, and loyalty is a quality he respects and rewards.

Advertisement

More significantly, Donald knows that the former Fox News host probably wouldn't take kindly to being pushed aside. As a source explained to Radar Online, "The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do." Given her media experience, she has the potential to sling some sticky mud at her ex-fiancé and his kin on talk shows, on her own podcast, or even in a tell-all memoir that could rival Prince Harry's "Spare" for shock value. Suffice it to say that appointing Guilfoyle to an ambassadorship is a smart arrangement for everyone concerned.

She'll remain connected to the family, but in a less visible fashion, attending Mar-a-Lago events but not formal White House dinners. Being in Greece for extended periods also means less chance of her running into Don Jr. Still, it's hard not to feel embarrassed for the woman who waited four years for her engagement to progress to marriage.

Advertisement