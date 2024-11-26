Will Kimberly Guilfoyle And Don Jr. Get Married At The White House? Inside The Rumors
Despite rumors of a breakup, it looks like marriage may still be on the cards for Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. — at least according to some sources who insist the couple is still "madly in love" and even considering a White House wedding. "It would be perfect, darling," a friend told News Nation.
Another backed up the claim that all is good in Donberly world, but insisted they're perfect as they are and don't require a piece of paper to prove their devotion to each other. "Kimberly and Don are completely fine where they're at. They don't need an actual wedding — they're already pretty much married," they said. The rumor of Washington wedding bells ringing in the future flies in the face of reported trouble in paradise. Some have seen Guilfoyle's absence from the Trump family spotlight as a hint her Don Jr. engagement is dead in the water. Meanwhile, others note that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle lack more chemistry than Donald and Melania Trump, which, let's face it, is quite an achievement.
Then, there's the small matter of Don Jr.'s rumored mistress. She's been ramping up the affair chatter recently by posting pics of a giant bouquet from a mystery suitor. That said, given how cheap Don Jr. reportedly is, it's questionable if he'd splash out the cash on some frivolous flowers.
Don Jr. and Kimberly: split or no split?
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have been plagued with split rumors since he was snapped cozying up to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. The Daily Mail ran photos of the two kicking back at Royal Poinciana Plaza's The Honor Bar in August. "She seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her," an eyewitness said, claiming they saw Anderson kiss Don Jr. three times. "They were definitely on a date," said another onlooker.
Split or no split rumors aside, despite getting engaged on New Year's Eve 2020, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have been resolutely silent regarding any wedding plans. "Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday," Guilfoyle captioned a photo on Instagram announcing their engagement a year after it happened, flaunting a massive sparkler as the couple stood by a tree. "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you." Still, four years on and not even a sniff of confetti.
Meanwhile, another anonymous source claims they're definitely done, but Don Jr. keeps Guilfoyle close to avoid any potential headaches as Donald Trump prepares to take office in January 2025. "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras," they told RadarOnline. "The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over."