Will Kimberly Guilfoyle And Don Jr. Get Married At The White House? Inside The Rumors

Despite rumors of a breakup, it looks like marriage may still be on the cards for Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. — at least according to some sources who insist the couple is still "madly in love" and even considering a White House wedding. "It would be perfect, darling," a friend told News Nation.

Another backed up the claim that all is good in Donberly world, but insisted they're perfect as they are and don't require a piece of paper to prove their devotion to each other. "Kimberly and Don are completely fine where they're at. They don't need an actual wedding — they're already pretty much married," they said. The rumor of Washington wedding bells ringing in the future flies in the face of reported trouble in paradise. Some have seen Guilfoyle's absence from the Trump family spotlight as a hint her Don Jr. engagement is dead in the water. Meanwhile, others note that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle lack more chemistry than Donald and Melania Trump, which, let's face it, is quite an achievement.

Then, there's the small matter of Don Jr.'s rumored mistress. She's been ramping up the affair chatter recently by posting pics of a giant bouquet from a mystery suitor. That said, given how cheap Don Jr. reportedly is, it's questionable if he'd splash out the cash on some frivolous flowers.