CNN Anchor Erin Burnett's Most Awkward On-Air Moments
Live television can be unpredictable, and even the most experienced anchors are bound to have their share of uncomfortable moments. CNN's Erin Burnett is known for her hard-hitting interviews and emotional storytelling, but her career has been peppered with several on-air mishaps that left viewers cringing. Her live broadcasts have run the gamut of memorable and awkward. These moments are often a reminder of the challenges of maintaining composure on live television, where every word, reaction, and expression is broadcast to hundreds of thousands of viewers in real time.
While some see these instances as humanizing, others point to them as lapses in professionalism that are hard to overlook. Whether it's accidentally dropping an expletive while quoting a controversial president, breaking down in tears during a harrowing interview, or creating tense moments with high-profile guests, Burnett's on-air slip-ups have sparked countless conversations. Each instance offers insight into the unpredictable nature of live reporting, where even the best-prepared journalists can find themselves in embarrassing situations.
The time she dropped the F-bomb
One of Erin Burnett's most memorable on-air blunders happened while reporting on an alleged quote from Donald Trump. In October 2024, an Atlantic report claimed the president-elect offered to cover the $60,000 funeral costs for Vanessa Guillén, a U.S. Army soldier who was tragically murdered in 2020. However, during a meeting months later, former President Trump allegedly became upset about the cost, saying, "It doesn't cost 60,000 bucks to bury a f****** Mexican." Burnett, who had previously avoided explicit language by using the term "effing," shocked viewers when she read the quote verbatim on her show, "OutFront." The moment caused an immediate stir, prompting Burnett to apologize mid-broadcast. "Excuse my language there, I just read it, that's what he said," she explained on-air.
While live television is unpredictable, this unintentional slip left audiences stunned. TV Insider hilariously branded the incident a "Ron Burgundy moment," referencing "Anchorman." In the comedy flick, actor-comedian Will Ferrell plays a newscaster who, in a memorable scene, will read anything put on his teleprompter verbatim.
Crying on air
In a deeply emotional moment, Erin Burnett broke down in tears during an interview with a Ukrainian man who lost his wife and children in a Russian attack. The heart-wrenching story had been captured by a New York Times photographer, making international headlines (via The Independent). "I saw a photo on Twitter and I recognized my children," Serhiy Perebyinis said while telling Burnett how he found out that his wife and two children had been killed in Russian shelling. As the grieving father recalled his final conversation with his wife the night before she and their children were killed, Burnett became visibly emotional. "Serhiy, as a parent, any person around the world can't imagine your unbearable loss. Above all, losing your children...," she said, further showcasing her compassion as a journalist.
While the raw display of empathy resonated with some viewers, others debated whether her reaction crossed the line for a professional journalist. "This was too much for me, pure heartbreak," one viewer commented on X (formerly Twitter). Still, many agreed that the segment showcased the intense emotions behind covering devastating human stories and sparked discussion about journalistic boundaries in live interviews.
Being trolled by Trump
In October 2023, Erin Burnett found herself the victim of Donald Trump's bullying In another awkward moment. "Nobody has ever seen anything like we are witnessing right now," Trump said in an interview with The National Pulse. "It is a very sad thing for our country. It's poisoning the blood of our country. It's so bad. And people are coming in with disease, people are coming in with every possible thing that you can have."
Burnett responded on "OutFront" while speaking with Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito: "Just to be clear, Congressman, the specific reference to poisoning the blood, blood poisoning was a phrase that was used repeatedly by Hitler, very specifically, blood poisoning." "Well, perhaps not the best choice of words," the congressman responded.
Her response must have gotten under the former president's skin. Trump, who has undergone quite the transformation since his reality TV show days, took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to post a rant about Burnett. "The fact is she was not smart, and very boring, much like she is today on her soon to be canceled (???) show — put it to sleep! Anyway, just sayin'," Trump posted at 1:40 a.m. on a Saturday. He began the post referring to the host as a "Ratings challenged Erin Burnett, the Fake News CNN Host(ess?)."
Trump's comments were seemingly some of the most aggressive attacks of on-air talent since he took aim at MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough back in 2017. Lately, it seems he has backed off his social media rants attacking journalists, or perhaps it's not being reported as much. But Burnett's comments seemed to bring out the old habits of the president-elect.
Confronting RFK with a family clip
Another awkward moment came during Erin Burnett's interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who president-elect Donald Trump tapped to be his Department of Health and Human Services secretary. The focus was Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 presidential campaign, and Burnett started the CNN interview by bluntly stating, "The candidacy you're running has cost you a lot personally."
In a bold move, Burnett then played a clip of RFK Jr.'s sister, filmmaker Rory Kennedy, denouncing her brother and his campaign. "I feel strongly that this is the most important election of our lifetime, and I do worry that Bobby just taking some percentage of the votes from Biden could shift the election and lead to Trump's election," she said. RFK Jr., who is no stranger to rumors of affairs and complicated family dynamics, appeared visibly uncomfortable as the clip aired, and Burnett pressed him for a response.
RFK Jr. attempted to downplay the criticism, suggesting that he had a big family and noting that some of them were even working on his campaign. "I have siblings who are supporting me," he responded. "I have cousins and nephews and nieces who are working in my campaign. I don't know anybody in America who's got a family who agrees with them on everything," he added.
The moment created a palpable tension that left some viewers cringing. Burnett's direct approach to questioning was praised by some, but some criticized her for not focusing enough on policy issues. The segment's uncomfortable atmosphere made it one of her more talked-about interviews. Do you think she went too far in asking for a response, or was she just doing her job?