CNN Anchor Erin Burnett's Most Awkward On-Air Moments

In October 2023, Erin Burnett found herself the victim of Donald Trump's bullying In another awkward moment. "Nobody has ever seen anything like we are witnessing right now," Trump said in an interview with The National Pulse. "It is a very sad thing for our country. It's poisoning the blood of our country. It's so bad. And people are coming in with disease, people are coming in with every possible thing that you can have."

Advertisement

Burnett responded on "OutFront" while speaking with Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito: "Just to be clear, Congressman, the specific reference to poisoning the blood, blood poisoning was a phrase that was used repeatedly by Hitler, very specifically, blood poisoning." "Well, perhaps not the best choice of words," the congressman responded.

Her response must have gotten under the former president's skin. Trump, who has undergone quite the transformation since his reality TV show days, took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to post a rant about Burnett. "The fact is she was not smart, and very boring, much like she is today on her soon to be canceled (???) show — put it to sleep! Anyway, just sayin'," Trump posted at 1:40 a.m. on a Saturday. He began the post referring to the host as a "Ratings challenged Erin Burnett, the Fake News CNN Host(ess?)."

Advertisement

Trump's comments were seemingly some of the most aggressive attacks of on-air talent since he took aim at MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough back in 2017. Lately, it seems he has backed off his social media rants attacking journalists, or perhaps it's not being reported as much. But Burnett's comments seemed to bring out the old habits of the president-elect.