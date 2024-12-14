Inside Sylvester Stallone's History Of Failed Relationships

Sylvester Stallone has been in several rocky relationships over the course of his life, to say the very least. Although the action star seemingly found the love of his life in his current wife, Jennifer Flavin, their long-standing union also went through a rough patch in its early days. The couple started dating back in 1988 when Flavin was a regular 19-year-old girl, and Stallone was a 40-something megastar. Although they seemed happy, over the next few years things took a turn for the worse. In 1994, Flavin confessed to People that Stallone had abruptly dumped her in a rather deplorable fashion: "He sent me a six-page handwritten letter, in pen. It was pretty sloppy." Despite the considerable length, the "Expendables" star conveniently left out the fact that he had cheated on her with supermodel Janice Dickinson, and Flavin had to learn the truth from her own modeling agent.

If that wasn't bad enough, Stallone couldn't bring himself to hand her the letter, so he sent it over through FedEx. During a 2024 appearance on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, "Sean," the actor admitted that he wasn't proud of how he ended things with Flavin, noting, "In my profession, or my life, I should say, the way I've been structured is my history with relationships is an abomination." Stallone continued, "I couldn't live without her. She is my everything, my sun, my moon, everything." As a result, they ultimately got back together, tied the knot in 1997, and subsequently welcomed three children.