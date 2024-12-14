Hallmark's Jonathan Bennett Has One Big Goal For His Career

Jonathan Bennett is known for his extensive work on Hallmark, looking sexy with his hair pushed back as Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls," and being married to Jaymes Vaughan. But while true Hallmark fans know the ins and outs of Bennett's life, the actor is making his big career goal super clear. Speaking to Newsweek, he shared his concerns about LGBTQIA acceptance regressing after seeing a lot of progress.

As one of several Hallmark stars who is a proud member of the LGBTQIA community, Bennett said, "My purpose on this earth and my job was to tell queer stories to a broad audience." He specified a "broad audience" instead of a "queer audience" because those are separate ways to tell stories. He plans to make his characters as relatable as possible, continuing to tell the outlet, "I tell it in a way that puts the humanity of the character at the forefront and puts the relatability [of the] character at the forefront. Those are the things that help change the hearts and minds of people watching."

He also pointed out that if someone watching his work is also a fan of "RuPaul's Drag Race," that's awesome, but not the demographic he's specifically trying to target. It's similar to the drag queens on HBO's "We're Here," who travel to conservative towns to put on a drag show with the locals to try and open their eyes to different types of people. They don't travel to liberal cities like New York to do these shows, and Bennett isn't going to reach out to "Queer Eye" fans to gauge their interest in his work.

