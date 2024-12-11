Kai Trump's Instagram Follows Hint Where Her Allegiance Lies Amid Don Jr.'s Cheating Scandal
After Donald Trump Jr. packed on the PDA with his rumored mistress, Kimberly Guilfoyle's silence is speaking volumes. And yet, it seems as though another member of the Trump clan isn't keeping her opinion about his apparent new romance quite so secret. Like most kids her age, Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter Kai Trump is active on social media. But her Instagram following list may reveal how she feels about her dad's alleged affair — and it's not necessarily what you'd expect.
Don Jr. split from Vanessa Trump, his ex-wife and the mother of Kai and her four siblings, in 2018. Then, in 2022, he and Guilfoyle went public with their engagement. The couple's romance seemed to deteriorate pretty rapidly ahead of the 2024 election, and rumors swirled that Don Jr. was cheating with model Bettina Anderson. Simultaneously, signs were mounting that Guilfoyle doesn't get along with Kai.
And, while the latest indication is subtle, it may be the clearest one yet: Kai doesn't follow the former Fox News host on Instagram. She does, however, follow Anderson. It's difficult to imagine that this is an accident, since both Kai and Guilfoyle post regularly on the social media platform. Thus, it appears that the eldest Trump granddaughter may be a bigger fan of her dad's new girlfriend than she was his last.
The Trump family dynamics are quite complex
There has long been speculation that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle went their separate ways some time ago but didn't want to draw any additional bad press to the extended Trump family during election season. And now, it seems that this speculation may have been spot-on. As a source confirmed to the Daily Mail, "There is no more Kimberly and Don — at least not romantically," adding, "Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the inauguration to announce."
This all comes as another major change in Guilfoyle's life is taking place. On December 10, 2024, Donald Trump nominated the former Fox News host to take over as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. The president-elect took to Truth Social, writing that she "is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."
The divisive politician notably didn't describe Guilfoyle as his future daughter-in-law. So, while Kai Trump may be ready to put the idea of the staunch Trump loyalist joining the family behind her, other members clearly have no hard feelings. It's worth noting that both Guilfoyle and Anderson are following Kai. And, interestingly, Guilfoyle is also following Anderson, but Anderson didn't give her rumored boyfriend's rumored ex a follow back.