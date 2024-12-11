Kai Trump's Instagram Follows Hint Where Her Allegiance Lies Amid Don Jr.'s Cheating Scandal

After Donald Trump Jr. packed on the PDA with his rumored mistress, Kimberly Guilfoyle's silence is speaking volumes. And yet, it seems as though another member of the Trump clan isn't keeping her opinion about his apparent new romance quite so secret. Like most kids her age, Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter Kai Trump is active on social media. But her Instagram following list may reveal how she feels about her dad's alleged affair — and it's not necessarily what you'd expect.

Don Jr. split from Vanessa Trump, his ex-wife and the mother of Kai and her four siblings, in 2018. Then, in 2022, he and Guilfoyle went public with their engagement. The couple's romance seemed to deteriorate pretty rapidly ahead of the 2024 election, and rumors swirled that Don Jr. was cheating with model Bettina Anderson. Simultaneously, signs were mounting that Guilfoyle doesn't get along with Kai.

And, while the latest indication is subtle, it may be the clearest one yet: Kai doesn't follow the former Fox News host on Instagram. She does, however, follow Anderson. It's difficult to imagine that this is an accident, since both Kai and Guilfoyle post regularly on the social media platform. Thus, it appears that the eldest Trump granddaughter may be a bigger fan of her dad's new girlfriend than she was his last.

