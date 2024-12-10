Kimberly Guilfoyle's Silence Speaks Volumes After Don Jr Packs On PDA With Rumored Mistress

Donald Trump Jr.'s alleged mistress has restarted the gossip mill. Despite rumors that Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are still head over heels in love with each other, with talk of a White House wedding in the couple's future, Don Jr. was recently seen with socialite Bettina Anderson in Palm Beach, Florida to celebrate her birthday. The Daily Mail snapped photos of the rumored couple walking hand in hand after eating a romantic dinner. Anderson even shared a birthday card she received that's presumably from Don Jr., since she reportedly tagged him in it.

Advertisement

While these romance allegations have not been definitely confirmed (nor denied), it's Guilfoyle's reaction to them that's really eye-opening. Or, rather, her lack of a reaction whatsoever. The TV news personality isn't exactly known for being quiet and keeping her private life private, but between remaining silent over the recent photos, as well as being tight-lipped on Thanksgiving, people can't help but wonder if there's actual truth to the affair rumors.