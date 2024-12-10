Kimberly Guilfoyle's Silence Speaks Volumes After Don Jr Packs On PDA With Rumored Mistress
Donald Trump Jr.'s alleged mistress has restarted the gossip mill. Despite rumors that Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are still head over heels in love with each other, with talk of a White House wedding in the couple's future, Don Jr. was recently seen with socialite Bettina Anderson in Palm Beach, Florida to celebrate her birthday. The Daily Mail snapped photos of the rumored couple walking hand in hand after eating a romantic dinner. Anderson even shared a birthday card she received that's presumably from Don Jr., since she reportedly tagged him in it.
While these romance allegations have not been definitely confirmed (nor denied), it's Guilfoyle's reaction to them that's really eye-opening. Or, rather, her lack of a reaction whatsoever. The TV news personality isn't exactly known for being quiet and keeping her private life private, but between remaining silent over the recent photos, as well as being tight-lipped on Thanksgiving, people can't help but wonder if there's actual truth to the affair rumors.
X users could not stop trolling Guilfoyle about the alleged affair
Kimberly Guilfoyle's recent postings on X, formerly known as Twitter, have nothing to do with the drama surrounding Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson. No tea, no shade. However, that hasn't stopped trolls from bringing it up. After tweeting an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Times about Kash Patel being a great candidate to lead the FBI, one person commented with a screenshot of the Daily Mail's photos of Don Jr. and Anderson. "Trouble in paradise Kimmy?" they teased. Another person posted a similar screenshot and wrote, "Yikes! I hope you didn't sign an NDA."
Others mocked that she'd been dumped for another woman, while one X user felt like she should care less about who runs the FBI and more about her fiancé's extracurricular activities with his alleged mistress. These recent events are yet another red flag happening in Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship the public simply can't ignore.